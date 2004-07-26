Poor Sport

But Philip Porter, one of the few academics to examine Olympic economics, says Doctoroff’s argument is “bunk, with a capital B.” The only analyses that show economic benefits exceeding costs are produced by consultants paid by boosters for a bid, says Porter, who heads the University of South Florida’s Center of Economic Policy Analysis. Indeed, while the Athens fiasco is extreme, every other recent Olympic city has suffered from similar financial problems. And skyrocketing security costs have permanently worsened the financial calculus by adding a massive expense that doesn’t bring in revenue, says Holger Preuss, a German economist who analyzes Olympic finances. In addition, there is continuing pressure to further expand the Games. Golf, rugby, and even tug-of-war are all lobbying to become Olympic sports.

And, as Salt Lake City’s scandal-plagued organizers can attest, Olympic graft is endemic. There is so much money sloshing around the Olympics, and Olympic organizations are so secretive and unregulated, that corruption is almost inevitable, says Kevin Wamsley, director of the International Centre for Olympic Studies at the University of Western Ontario. Case in point: Last month, a South Korean vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was convicted of embezzling millions of dollars. His defense: He didn’t keep the money. He spent it on Olympic-related expenses, such as bribing North Korean Olympic officials to march with South Koreans in Sydney’s opening ceremony.

So future Olympics likely won’t be any less of a financial burden. No Games since Los Angeles have come anywhere near covering their costs with revenue raised from ticket sales and broadcasting rights. In Atlanta, for example, the General Accounting Office found that American taxpayers spent $609 million in subsidies for the Games. Taxpayers got no economic return on that investment, says Porter—”Hotel occupancy didn’t increase, retail sales didn’t increase, and arrivals at the airport didn’t change.” The story was sadly similar in 2000. The auditor of Australia’s New South Wales province found that its taxpayers wound up paying about $700 million toward the Sydney Games. Sydney enjoyed a jump in tourism shortly after the Olympiad, but it did not last very long.



WHEN ATHENS adds yet another red-ink blotch on the Olympics balance sheet, it may well serve as the tipping point that persuades Olympic fans to do something to save the Games from financial ruin. Olympic officials have already started to take baby steps to rein in costs. After the Salt Lake City bid bribery scandal, the IOC adopted rules against gifts. And IOC President Jacques Rogge has refused to add new sports between 2004 and 2008.

But there is growing agreement among economists, fans, and athletes that more drastic surgery will be needed. “The Games have gotten too big,” says Preuss. The Olympics will have to jettison some sports to make sure future Games are held, he says. Olympic soccer, for example, could be canceled because it is expensive and far inferior to the World Cup. Regionally popular sports like baseball, softball, and Tae Kwon Do may not belong in a global event. A few athletes are even starting to question their own sports’ inclusion. Russian tennis star Marat Safin last month reluctantly agreed to play in the Olympics but said the competition was pointless, since Grand Slam events really determine the sport’s champions.

Of course, some broadcasters, advertisers, and sports fans might fight any attempt to cancel their favorite events. So any attempt at rationality will have to be imposed by the average citizens, who are increasingly subsidizing the Games. A century ago, the founder of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, rejected the money-saving option of choosing a permanent home for the Olympics because he wanted to spread around the world the Olympic creed: Citius, Altius, Fortius—faster, higher, stronger. If they want to keep spreading the noble gospel of human achievement and international cooperation, today’s Olympic officials may have to add a few more Latin words: Minus, Humilius.

This article appeared in the July 26, 2004 issue of the magazine.