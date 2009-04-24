Durban II Dispatch: Battle of the NGOs

But as soon as Charles Graves, the event’s chair and secretary general of Interfaith International, opened the floor for questions, dozens of hands shot up--almost all of them from anti-Israel activists. The first questioner, declaring that the "most dangerous thing against Muslims around the world is Zionism actually," asked the panel to confirm that Zionism is a racist ideology. Another questioner asked how this panel can be related to the "crisis in Gaza ," and how the UN can work to address the "injustice against Gaza people."

Seeing the conversation getting side-tracked, the affable yet geriatric Graves tried to reorient the conversation. "We try in our approach to consider all of the victims of discrimination, and certainly Zionism is a fact of the world and certainly Zionism has caused suffering of the Palestinian people," he said. "But I don’t see how we can attack Zionism today in this particular meeting. Everyone knows what Zionism is and its history."

But before long, another questioner declared, "Considering the importance of implementing justice, we need to address the two injustices that occurred in Lebanon and also in Gaza ." He sprung from his chair and said into the microphone, "In the language that we are standing in remembrance. One minute of silence for those who have been killed in Gaza ." Immediately, approximately 30 activists in the room stood up (mostly from Iranian and Arab groups), as did most of the panelists at the front of the room. The rest of the room seemed a bit bewildered by the impromptu memorial; some, including Graves , seemed to stumble out of their chairs more out of confusion.

Someone interrupted the silence by turning on their microphone and yelling that the session was being hijacked. At that point, Graves requested order, saying, "We’ve had a minute." (When I interviewed Graves afterwards, he denied standing up in observance of the silence or condoning the call; he claimed he was just standing to figure out what was going on.)