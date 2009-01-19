The District and its public schools have had a long and often contentious relationship with the federal government. Until the establishment of home rule in 1974, the D.C. school district was the only major school system directly controlled by the federal government and funded by Congress. As such, federal officials initially were optimistic that the district’s schools, as President Dwight Eisenhower put it in 1954, would be a “model” for school integration. In 1956, assistant superintendent Carl F. Hansen went so far as to report to Congress that D.C.’s schools were a “miracle of social adjustment.” Even after the establishment of home rule, Congress continued to retain oversight of D.C.’s schools--and meddled in the school district to mixed effect.

What can the federal government do now to alter its historic role and help boost student achievement in the District’s schools? Two pieces of news make us optimistic that the Obama administration can play a more productive part. First, at a time when many school districts are strapped for cash, the poor performance of minority students in the District is not primarily due to a lack of resources; D.C. spends more per pupil than all but two of the largest 100 school districts in the nation. For decades, the District has spent far too much on administration and far too little on teaching and instruction, but school chancellor Rhee has started to correct these skewed priorities. She has let go more than 100 workers in the district's bloated 900-person headquarters and dismissed more than 30 principals. President-elect Obama has little direct control of hiring and firing decisions in the District, but he does have the power of the bully pulpit--which he can use to reinforce the principle that school reform should be about helping kids, not administrators.

Second, president-elect Obama has already embraced two reforms that could substantially improve student performance in the District. He has proposed to double funding for the Federal Charter School Program to support the startup of more successful charter schools. The District is already a charter school mecca--nearly a third of all public school students now attend charters--and the provision of choice and competition has helped parents and students alike. Many of the city’s top gap-closing schools for minority students, like KIPP D.C. Key Academy, are charters.

The president-elect has also shown a keen awareness of the need to train, recruit, and reward highly effective teachers in undeserved urban schools. Studies have repeatedly shown that good teachers have the greatest impact on student learning--and urban school reform cannot ultimately succeed without reforming the teaching profession. As president-elect Obama pointed out during the campaign, “the single most important factor in determining [student] achievement is not the color of their skin or where they come from. It’s not who their parents are or how much money they have--it’s who their teacher is.”

The president-elect has proposed a new Service Scholarship program to recruit instructors and place new teachers in overcrowded districts and hard-to-staff subjects like math and science. He also has announced plans to train 30,000 high-quality teachers by expanding Teacher Residency Programs. Those are excellent first steps. But we believe that the federal effort to improve teaching should be more ambitious yet. We recommend that the incoming administration take most of the $30+ billion it now spends on K-12 education--including all of the funding it now spends on low-income students through Title I--and redirect the funding to support the recruitment and retention of top-flight teachers in underserved urban schools.