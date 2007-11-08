The language Musharraf uses to justify his state of emergency seems lifted from Republican talking points

When Pervez Musharraf took to Pakistan ’s freshly unclogged airwaves Saturday night to announce his self-coup, he switched from Urdu to English mid-speech in order to address foreign skeptics. “To the critics and idealists against this action, I would like to say, Please do not expect or demand your level of democracy, which you learned over a number of centuries,” he said. “We are also trying to learn, and we are doing well.”

He's learning something, that's for sure. Musharraf may not ever win any awards for his commitment to political pluralism, but the language his regime has used to justify its crackdown suggests that the general is a keen student of democracy’s rhetoric. After a fashion, at least. Musharraf's state-of-emergency rollout looks to an American audience like a self-conscious linguistic homage to the one democracy advocate who matters to the Pakistani military: George W. Bush. Rather than hewing to the script of the ham-fisted dictator, the speech might as well have come from the Republican National Committee’s speechwriting shop.





Have Musharraf’s minions been rummaging through the trash cans at the Pennsylvania Avenue Starbucks in search of rhetorical inspiration? Consider one particular shared pet peeve: “Judicial activism.” Musharraf, who declared his state of emergency in advance of a Supreme Court decision about whether he could legally win another presidential term, repeatedly lashed out at the courts, using a term freighted with American political history. Was he accusing his country’s judiciary of legislating from the bench on divisive social issues, as our president liked to do back when he was a candidate? Well, no: Musharraf was accusing judges of getting in the way of what he wanted to do. Which also has a sort of familiar ring to it.