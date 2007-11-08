The general also borrowed a plea from the Bushies: “Give us
time.” In so doing, Musharraf appeared quite familiar with his erstwhile
American patron’s strategy for defending his efforts in Iraq. In
setting this week’s backwards step on democracy against the multiple centuries
of evolution in countries like the United States, he tried to make the
emergency look like a much smaller deal--nothing to get worked up over--than it
did to, say, the hundreds of protesters who have been arrested by cops in
Lahore. Bush’s Baghdad
team of General David Petraeus and Ambassador Ryan Crocker adopted almost
identical language when they testified before Congress in September.
Musharraf this week also hasn’t been afraid to hide behind
the flag. “Whatever I do is for Pakistan,
and whatever anyone else thinks comes after Pakistan,” he declared. So: Critics
are fuzzy-headed idealists, lawyers are hampering the country’s ability to
exercise its might, and only the president is above politics. A classic of
embattled leaders everywhere, and surely one Americans have grown used to
lately as well.
Finally, there’s the ultimate justification for Musharraf’s
crackdown: terrorism. “There is visible ascendancy in the activities of
extremists and incidents of terrorist attacks,” his emergency order declared.
“Some members of the judiciary are working at cross purposes with the executive
and legislature in the fight against terrorism and extremism, thereby weakening
the Government and the nation’s resolve and diluting the efficacy of its
actions to control this menace,” it added. After eight years in power, the
general has learned to use the terrorism card not only to wring billions in aid
out of Washington,
but also to wrest bureaucratic real estate from his own people. It’d be nice to
mock it all as the sort of transparent subterfuge that only goes down in
backwards mustachioed countries. Alas, it seems awfully familiar right here at
home.
Given the language of Musharraf’s declaration, the general
might be forgiven for being a bit crestfallen at the cool public reception that
greeted his move in Washington. Of course, that might have to do with some of
the visuals the crackdown has generated. Those same security forces that are
supposed to be fighting Islamist terrorism were busily hauling off human-rights
activists, beardless Punjabi attorneys, and other members of the country’s
secular elite. Meanwhile, a rebellious radical cleric appeared to have taken
over another village in the mountainous Swat region.
The juxtaposition highlights another, perhaps less
intentional, similarity between the general and his American patron: ineptitude.
Just as Bush evokes a terrorist threat while doing things like shifting
resources away from Afghanistan or packing FEMA with political cronies, so has
Musharraf played Washington like a sitar by talking up the need to reform
madrassas and bring law and order to the tribal areas while actually spending
much of his $7 billion in U.S. assistance on weapons best used in a
conventional war with India.