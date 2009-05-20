Soon enough, however, problems began to appear. Districts could place teachers into grades or subject areas that they weren’t trained to teach, and principals were required to accept new staff whether they liked it or not. (In 2007, TNTP reported that, through Portland, Oregon’s forced-placement process, “teachers are often slotted into grade levels with which they have limited or no experience.”) The system also allowed schools to play musical chairs with bad teachers: Skillful principals would reorganize programs to eliminate the positions of poorly performing teachers or encourage them to transfer elsewhere. “It’s just the dance of the lemons. Everyone knows about it,” says Kate Walsh, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality.

Fed up with forced placement's defects, in 2005, the UFT and New York City’s DOE crafted a new hiring plan called “mutual consent,” which would oblige displaced teachers to apply for jobs rather than accept assigned ones. Seniority would no longer trump all other qualifications. Instead, displaced teachers would have to find vacancies, send out resumes, and go on interviews, and they would face competition from applicants seeking to work in the school system for the first time. Principals would have final say over whom their schools hired.

Today, the vast majority of displaced teachers are rehired, and most approve of mutual consent. But the plan is deeply flawed because, in 2005, UFT refused to sacrifice its commitment to lifelong job security. It won the ATR, which means that, while displaced teachers have to compete for jobs, there is no consequence if they do not find them. They would simply get paid to wait in the ATR.

Today, teachers lingering for months, even years, in the reserve are more likely than the rest of the city’s educators to have “unsatisfactory” performance ratings, and many haven't applied for new jobs online, where the city maintains an employment database, or attended a job fair. “There’s no way we’d design this system if we started over from scratch,” says Tim Daly of TNTP.

Last fall, the UFT insisted that persistent ATR teachers weren’t being hired because it cost schools less to bring on new teachers who, as junior recruits, had lower salaries. TNTP found no hiring bias against ATR teachers, but the city agreed in September to pay the schools the difference between a reserve teacher’s salary and that of a new hire.

But critics aren’t satisfied. They say the city has mounted a smear campaign to garner support for eliminating the ATR, currently a bulwark preserving teachers’ lifelong job security. They argue that the DOE and school principals have allowed some veteran teachers (particularly union activists) to languish in the ATR and then used the press to marginalize them as a lazy, unqualified lot. [There is] a scarlet letter on them that hasn't been erased,” says UFT President Randi Weingarten, who is also head of the UFT's umbrella organization, the American Federation of Teachers.

Participants at the March meeting—sponsored by a self-described “dissenting caucus” of the UFT—are leading a campaign to get the city to repeal its mutual-consent policy, including the ATR. And they echoed Weingarten's grievance (though they also called her a “failed labor leader” for agreeing to scrap forced placement in the first place). Wearing black boots, army pants, and a skin-tight shirt that said “undefeated,” a reserve teacher standing by a snack table declared himself a “political prisoner.” He blamed principals with whom he doesn't get along for keeping him out of a job. “We can take these bastards!” he fumed. Another retired teacher shouted that the city’s attacks on seniority and job guarantees “will make the AIG crooks look like gold.”

The ideal, reform-minded outcome of New York’s fracas would be a better mutual-consent policy. Chicago, one of the only other big U.S. school systems to adopt mutual consent, allows teachers to remain in reserve for ten months, after which they are removed from the public payroll. Some experts also advocate allowing reserve teachers to go on unpaid leave after a specified amount of time; were they to find new jobs, they could return at their old salary levels. New York could also provide reserve teachers with enhanced job-search support. And the city would need to improve teacher evaluations and the rules for handling instructors who aren’t measuring up.

But implementing such a comprehensive program is, in the words of one New York DOE official, “a long shot,” because of growing opposition and outrage from the UFT and teachers clinging to the past. “I’ve been in those meetings, in those screaming matches,” says the DOE official, describing hiring policy “It would be a real uphill slog.”

Seyward Darby is the assistant managing editor of The New Republic. This article appeared in the May 20, 2009 issue of the magazine.