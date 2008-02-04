Democratic Fundraising: Obama: $99,554; Clinton: $89,412.

Demographics: New Mexico’s large Hispanic population--hovering around 43 percent--will likely go for Clinton, according to Garcia. Somewhat challenging this argument, it is worth noting that Obama did receive the endorsement of La Opinión--the leading Spanish daily paper in the country--this past Saturday (2/2). This may signify a shift in Hispanic support away from Clinton and toward for Obama, rewarding him for his stance in favor of drivers’ licenses for illegal immigrants.

Endorsements: Both Clinton and Obama have picked up one super-=delegate each: Lieutenant Governor Diane Denish for Clinton and former-DNC Chair Fred Harris for Obama. The biggest endorsement, that of former candidate and current New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, does not appear to be forthcoming--even if he did take in the Superbowl with Bill Clinton. Obama has picked up the endorsement of four New Mexican papers in the past two weeks, while Clinton has yet to receive one.

Analysis: Evidence on the ground suggests both candidates believe that the state is in play. On Jan. 31, Bill Clinton was in New Mexico attending a fundraiser and other rallies in support of his wife, while Ted Kennedy was also in the state campaigning for Obama. On Feb. 1, Obama attended events in Albuquerque and Sante Fe.