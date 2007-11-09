The Movie Review: 'No Country for Old Men'

“In Russia, they got it mapped out so that everyone pulls for everyone else,” explains M. Emmet Walsh in the voiceover that opened the Coen brothers’ first film, Blood Simple. “That’s the theory, anyway. But what I know about is Texas, and down here you’re on your own.” Made for less than two million dollars in 1984, the fierce, meticulous thriller launched not only the Coens’ career, but, to a significant degree, the neo-noir revival and the modern indie movement. Yet it has taken a dozen films and nearly two dozen years for the Coens to return their attention to the lawless byways of the Lone Star state. We may be forgiven for wondering what’s taken them so long.

In Blood Simple and their second film, the geographically eponymous Raising Arizona, the Coens demonstrated a deep affinity for the parched land and distant horizons of the American Southwest, for trailer parks and shabby motels and highways that go on forever. The wide open spaces suit their cinematic vision, with its emphasis on stark, simple compositions. They experimented with an arctic variation on this setting in Fargo, but otherwise have confined themselves to the urban Northeast (Miller’s Crossing, The Hudsucker Proxy), Deep South (O Brother Where Art Thou?, The Ladykillers), and California (Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Intolerable Cruelty), visually busy locales that have served as backdrops for ever busier movies, stuffed with chatter and steeped in irony.

In No Country for Old Men, the Coens are at last reunited with the Texas mesa, and one can almost hear a long-held breath being slowly exhaled. This is an austere and purposeful film, as laconic as the brothers’ recent comedies were verbose, with only a few twinges of music here and there to distract from the sound of a dry wind blowing or boots scraping across crusted earth. At last, the Coens are taking their time.

Their reward is what is likely the best film of their career and certainly their best in many years. Based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy, No Country for Old Men is a crime film, but also a meditation on chance and destiny, on growing old and on dying young. Like Blood Simple, it is a film in which wrongs are done and there is precious little anyone can do to make them right again. And like Blood Simple, it begins with an older man’s voiceover, though in this case one more rueful than ruthless. “I was sheriff of this county when I was 25 years old,” begins Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), reminiscing about friendlier days, when some lawmen didn’t even carry guns. “The crime we see now, it’s hard even to take its measure,” he continues. “I don’t want to push my chips in and go out and meet something I don’t understand.”