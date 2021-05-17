Nabokov's Folly

It is not Nabokov himself that is at issue but the impoverishment of his writing. Sex in Ada, as in more truly pornographic works, is reduced to squeezes and squirts, to quantities of orgasms, to scratching what Ada calls "an insatiable itch," a "red rash," by means of "the ecstasy of friction." Since it was Van who first stirred that itch, Ada claims the right to be promiscuous when he is not there to soothe it. Van does not agree but deals similarly with his own "ruttish ache" ("he could never go without girl pleasure for more than forty-eight hours"). This means that Nabokov's emotional range, at best narrow if deep and intense, has thoroughly collapsed. John Hollander once wrote that "there is no clinical, sociological, or mythic seriousness in Lolita, but it flames with a tremendous perversity of an unexpected kind." Perversity flares again with Kinbote in Pale Fire but it is merely simulated in theincest-motif of Ada. Van and Ada are brother and sisteronly by fiat; except for those waywarditches and aches there couldhardly be a more well-adjusted couple.When Van's father stumbles upon theirlove nest and forces them to separate, we wonder what the fuss is about, since most conduct, sexual and otherwise, in Adahas few human consequences and no moral coordinates. When Van helps drive Lucette to suicide he writes an eloquent explanation which partly suppresses his own role. His father finds the letter beautiful and moving. Ada finds it beautiful and moving. This is the last we hear of Van and poor Lucette. As sex is reduced to friction all behavior is reduced to gesture, aesthetic gesture, art.

Art swallows and redeems everything. The lives of Van and Ada become a book. They "die, as it were, into the finished book, into Eden orHades, into the prose of the book or the poetry of its blurb." Van describes his narrative as "a series of sixty-year-old actions which now I can grind into extinction only by working on a succession of words until the rhythm is right." Experience into words, that is what art is about, but not all art sees itself as an "extinction" of experience or puts so much stress on getting the rhythm right. This is where Adais alive--in words, copulating with each other, multiplying likenesses, dancing along a spectrum of sound and sense through several languages. It is fun, but only occasionally does it advance from the bizarre to the profound, when the shock of original metaphor uncovers hidden truth. Lucette tries "to think up something amusing, harmless, and scintillating to say in a suicide note. But she had planned everything except that note, so she tore her blank life in two and disposed of the pieces in the W.C."

Nabokov displays his unique genius in such small touches, but on the altar of that genius hesacrifices many of his best novelistic resources. Nietzsche pinpointed the malady in his description of literary decadence in The Case of Wagner: “The word becomes sovereign and leaps out of the sentence, the sentence reaches out and obscures the meaning of the page, the page gains life at the expense of the whole--the whole is no longer a whole … the vibration and exuberance of life pushed back into the smallest forms; the rest, poor in life. … The whole is no longer a whole: it is composite, calculated, artificial, and artifact."

Ada marks the betrayal of the Nabokov who wrote Lolita and Pnin, whose calculations kept touch with human feelings and predicaments, whose aestheticism could therefore issue in artistic and human wholeness. It is the hollow triumph of that other Nabokov, the formal trickster, exotic pedant and language-gamester, the last and perhaps least of the great modernist writers.