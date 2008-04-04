Iranian Chic

The glamour! The glitz! The eyebrow threading! Welcome to Tehran.

As a female, I was intimidated to travel to Iran. My perceptions of the country had been shaped by Iran’s political standoff with the West and the bellicose pronouncements of its hardline president. I came cautiously prepared for an austere Islamic society where secret police roamed the streets, aggressively enforcing the mandatory veiling of women. My head and neck would need to be covered in public, and I would need to be dressed in loose-fitted clothing, with a manteau that reached at least to my knees. This didn’t seem that much different from the traditional clothing I grew up with in the Malay community of Singapore--yet the bleak images I saw of Iranian women seemed much more foreboding than the Malay penchant for flowery hijabs.

With this in mind, I cautiously wrapped my black headscarf tightly around my head while my plane landed at Mehrabad Airport. When Ziba greeted me at the airport, she wasted no time in pulling me right up to Persian standards of dress. “What’s with the headscarf?” she scorned, “You look too Arab.” Her tone of voice left me to accept that looking Arab--or, indeed, looking anything other than Iranian--is not a good thing in this fiercely proud nation. She quickly proceeded to unwrap my headscarf and taught me how to wear it like most women do in northern Tehran--loosely hanging from the crown of the head, with the excess tossed over the shoulders, or bundled beneath the chin.

It wasn’t just the loose hijab that was different than I expected. Walking through the streets and bazaars of the capital, I saw some women fully covered in black, while others--“muhajababes”--pushed the interpretation of Islamic dress to the maximum. These particular women tend to be young and are terrifically easy to spot in public: They’re the ones who stuff their big hair under headscarves, cake on excessive eye makeup under oversized sunglasses, and tuck skinny jeans into knee-high leather boots. They call it “Audrey Hepburn chic” in Tehran.

I also observed, rather surprisingly, a large number of women and men with nose bandages walking the streets. In fact, before I had arrived, Ziba and two of her male cousins had put their noses under the knife. Cosmetic surgery is commonplace in Iran, where the number of nose jobs performed each year is about the highest in the world. As Azadeh Moaveni notes in Lipstick Jihad, “To live in Tehran and not surgically enhance something would be like going to a designer sample sale and walking out empty handed.” Interestingly, the nose bandage is a status symbol in Tehran and some even wear a nose bandage purely for social credit, when really no operation had been performed.