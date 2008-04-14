Diggins on the Sixth Hour of 'John Adams'

The sixth episode marks the beginning of party politics, something that troubled the framers of the Constitution in thinking about “factions” and that Washington warned against in his Farewell Address. At that moment in American history, a two-party system had yet to become legitimate and the idea of a loyal opposition seemed impossible to conceive. In the Adams era, conflict and suspicion was in the air as each party, the northern Federalists and southern Republicans, suspected the other of endeavoring to dominate the country and possibly eliminate their rivals one way or another. The two-party system was only fully accepted in the 1830s, when Americans awoke to discover that their political culture was characterized more by consensus than conflict.

Nevertheless, the conflicting exchanges between Adams and Hamilton are revealing, and indeed they come through almost as Platonic dialogues. Adams insisted in pursuing peace, knowing well that America was in no position to take on either of the two superpowers of the eighteenth century--England with its mighty fleet and France with its victorious army. Hamilton could only see a military solution to any international problem that America faced. He refused to negotiate with France to recover losses occurred when American merchant ships were seized, and indeed rather than pay for anything, Hamilton advocated that America simply take from France the Louisiana territory (which Jefferson later purchased) and from Spain the Florida that Portugal first discovered. An interesting scene shows Hamilton gleefully describing to Adams the over-decorated uniforms to be worn once an American army is organized. Despite all his animosity toward France, Hamilton is really America’s Bonapartist.

Some viewers may regard the personal histories as digressive asides. Yet they are illuminating. Perhaps even more than politics, personal and family relations reveal character and the inner thoughts of the mind. Adams came to have little use for his son-in-law who thought he could call upon the President for special favors, and even less so for his own son, who abandoned his wife and children and became an alcoholic. Adams’s visit to his son in the slums of Philadelphia could have come out of Dickens. When Adams told Abigail that he had renounced his son, she could only forgive him and remember his youth as “the darling of my life.” Revealingly, Adams was accused of being a monarchist, yet he turned aside all appeals to nepotism and looked to his sons to be on their own.

The scenes in this week’s episode of the construction of the new White House in Washington reveal the vast presence of slavery in the South. Looking around, Abigail asks, “What good can come” of this? The house of liberty is built on the backs of slavery.

As to Jefferson’s inaugural, there was no precedent for an incoming president to invite his predecessor to the occasion, and Adams rode away from the White House in the darkness of the early morning. One wishes he had crashed the party.