Leaving an Occupied Country Is Hard To Do

“A Responsible Plan” represents a welcome shift for the party not just in vision, but in substance. Admittedly, the immediate strategy that it outlines for Iraq is standard Democratic fare. It calls for a drawdown of American forces and a focus on a diplomatic and political solution. But while too many Democratic plans zero in on the troop drawdown, the “Responsible Plan”’s emphasis is on what Congress can reasonably achieve: namely, economic, political, and humanitarian steps necessary to manage the situation in Iraq as American forces leave.

For example, it endorses House Resolution 3797 for a New Diplomatic Offensive for Iraq, which among other things, would direct the president to appoint a high-ranking Special Envoy responsible for dealing with Iraq’s neighbors. This is an absolutely critical step, which would for the first time ensure that there is one individual accountable directly to the president, who would have the authority to bring the neighbors together in a constructive dialogue to try to stabilize Iraq.

It also promotes two congressional bills that would dramatically increase funding to address the humanitarian crisis that has left almost five million Iraqis displaced both inside and outside of the country. This is important, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because the massive refugee flow has put a tremendous strain on Syria and Jordan, which have seen their populations rise almost ten percent since the war began.

Beyond just being good policy, though, the plan exhibits a unique understanding of the legislative branch’s role in foreign policy. Too often, candidates running for Congress make very specific proposals about foreign policy that are far outside of their purview. The “Real Security” plan of 2006 was ultimately about the executive branch; it was backed by a 120-page smattering of documents and reports that criticized the Bush Administration and catalogued hundreds of pieces of legislation that would reshape American foreign policy, but were, on the whole, too unwieldy to act as an agenda vehicle.

“A Responsible Plan” would instead serve as the congressional corollary to a Democratic presidency. It doesn’t include elements over which Congress has little control, but it does push for 15 pieces of existing legislation, which focus on issues such as improving healthcare for a new generation of veterans and phasing out our reliance on military contractors such as Blackwater. Only the president can end the war in Iraq, but Congress can do its share by focusing on institutional repair and funding the right programs.