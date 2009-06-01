The drop in concern over moral values was particularly sharp among older working-class voters who have been trending Republican for years.

Moral issues, said Andrew Kohut, the president of the Pew Research Center, are "less pressing, especially to the populist conservatives who are feeling great economic pressures these days."

Few recent survey findings are more enlightening about what's happening in American politics--or what is likely to happen to the debate over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

Conservative moral values voters have become the heart of the Republican coalition, and if their ranks are shrinking, so is the GOP's base. And it is no accident that President Obama takes every opportunity to shift the public debate to issues--the economy, health care and education--that the populist conservatives Kohut describes are most likely to find appealing.

It's also striking that while some anti-abortion groups issued stinging press releases against Sotomayor, her own views on abortion remain a mystery--to the consternation of abortion rights supporters. Both sides in the abortion debate want to have a confrontation that Sotomayor may not give them the opportunity to stage.

Thus did Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, joke to The Washington Post that her organization and the National Right to Life Committee had finally found common ground in their shared desire to have the nominee pressed for her views about abortion.

But since the vast majority of Americans are not clamoring for this particular battle, Sotomayor's opponents are likely to give up on the moral issues and pick a fight over her views on affirmative action, one issue that might resonate with white conservative populists worried about their economic standing.

Anticipating this, Obama's advisers are already talking at least as much about Sotomayor's economic background--her inspiring up-from-the-working-class story appeals across racial and ethnic lines--as about her Hispanic roots.

Sen. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., a member of the Judiciary Committee, worked on every Supreme Court confirmation since the 1970s as an adviser to Joe Biden when the vice president served in the Senate. Kaufman said in an interview that he devoutly hopes we have seen "the last battle of the culture wars" and that the debate over Sotomayor will come to be viewed as "the first in a different environment."

With moral values voters scarce on the ground, he's likely to get his wish.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

