This actually does a disservice to Reagan, whose knowledge of theSoviet Union dwarfed Bush's knowledge of the Middle East. (Between1976 and 1980, for instance, Reagan personally wrote dozens ofradio commentaries--including six in a row summarizing neoconacademic Eugene Rostow's critique of salt II.) But, more generally,it misreads the broader lesson of the cold war, which is thatcultural knowledge is critical to foreign policy success. One reasonthe Truman administration fashioned such wise policies toward theSoviet Union was the influence of men like George Kennan, AverellHarriman, and Chip Bohlen, all of whom had served in the U.S.Embassy in Moscow. By contrast, as David Halberstam notes in TheBest and the Brightest, the United States stumbled into Vietnam"with virtually no input from anyone who had any experience on therecent history of that part of the world." By the 1960s, theMcCarthyite campaign against officials supposedly complicit in thecommunist takeover of China had cleansed the State Department ofits best Asia hands. And, as a result, most of the men (and theywere all men) making Vietnam policy saw Southeast Asia as a blankcanvas onto which the United States could transpose containmentpolicies developed in Europe.

In much the same way, the Bush administration has treated the MiddleEast as intellectually derivative--a repository for theories ofrogue-state rollback derived in Europe and Asia during World War IIand the cold war. History can be a source of inspiration andguidance, but only when carefully adapted to present realities.And, from the beginning, the Bush administration proved hostile tothe very Mideast experts (concentrated at the State Department andCIA) most aware of those realities. To head up the U.S. occupationof Iraq, the White House initially chose Jay Garner, who, whenadvised to contact Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani--the mostpowerful man in the country--responded, "Why? Who is this person?"Garner's successor, L. Paul Bremer-- according to Larry Diamond'sbook Squandered Victory--knew who Sistani was but considered himpolitically insignificant until January 2004, when Sistani sent tensof thousands of Shia into the streets to protest Bremer's plan fora caucus system to choose Iraq's constituent assembly. It took U.N.diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, an Algerian who had spent almost hisentire career in the Middle East, to convince Sistani--inArabic--to accept a compromise. Again and again, as Diamond andothers have detailed, the knowledge gap between U.N. officials andtheir American counterparts in post-Saddam Iraq was not merelylarge; it was downright embarrassing.

Foreign policy is not only about opinions; it is also about facts.And it is time Americans begin to demand that policymakers exhibita minimum factual competence before we take their opinionsseriously. It wouldn't be hard. Whenever government officials showup on television, interviewers should throw in a Stein question ortwo. For instance, who is the supreme leader of Iran? Who wasMohammed Mossadeq? What is Bashar Assad's religion? Which Europeancountry colonized Lebanon? Can you name an Iraqi ethnic groupbesides Arabs and Kurds? For most politicos, passing up anappearance on "Meet the Press" or "Larry King" is inconceivable,and so they'll do what Reyes is hopefully doing now: study.

Of course, being able to answer a pop quiz is a far cry from deepcultural knowledge. But it's better than nothing. After all, if youdon't even know that Iran is predominantly Shia, how can youpossibly make a judgment about the regional consequences of a U.S.withdrawal from Iraq? And, if TV hosts want to quiz pundits, too,all the better. (My Mideast literacy certainly wouldn't win anyawards.) The Stein test isn't only about improving knowledge; it'salso about inculcating humility. And, if there's one thing we'velearned from the catastrophe in Iraq, it's that the people makingU.S. foreign policy need a lot more of both.

By Peter Beinart