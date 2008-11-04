Cabinet Making

Obama’s best choice in these cases might be Republicans who will be loyal to him--out of duty, if nothing else--but who also have clout on Capitol Hill. Getting Robert Gates to continue at the Pentagon is the obvious choice. Retiring senator Chuck Hagel has been mentioned for the post, but I don’t know whether Hagel, who was not on the Armed Services Committee, can handle the Pentagon--or handle it right away; he might make a better choice for UN ambassador.

In trying to secure support for a new global warming agreement, Obama will and should call on Al Gore. But he might also consider appointing a global warming czar or elevating the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to a Department of the Environment. He could try to recruit California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger or Maine senator Olympia Snowe--both whom are Republicans who have been active on the issue--to head up these efforts.

In an ideal, non-partisan world, the perfect choice to lead his national health insurance agenda would be Mitt Romney. He is a technocrat and a politician, and knows the issue from his governorship of Massachusetts, where he enacted near-universal health care for the state. But Romney has lurched rightward and seems to be poised for a run in 2012, so he probably wouldn’t do it. I would try to get someone with his skills and a commitment to health insurance to run Health and Human Services or to lead a presidential task force. And it needs to be someone who can work with Congress and who has the myriad of interest groups who have a stake in the legislation.

There are two posts where the best candidates are Democrats. Obama needs to pick a treasury secretary who on January 21 can replace the current secretary as the leader in global negotiations over the financial crisis. My choice would be former treasury secretary Larry Summers. He won’t need any on-the-job training, and the columns he has written for The Financial Times should be required reading for a new administration. Summers understands the need for tough regulation, but he can also be counted on to reject the Washington canard that we need to tighten our belt or pass only “pay as you go” programs. We face, among other things, a classic Keynesian crisis of effective demand, as well as a global financial crisis, and Summers is the best candidate to lead the country through them.

For secretary of state, I think Obama needs to stay away from veterans of George W. Bush’s administration, who are tainted by its failures. (Condoleezza Rice has done pretty well in the last two years, but she is a Bush loyalist.) I would recommend a veteran of Clinton’s second term, where he was more successful in foreign policy. And it should be someone with extensive diplomatic experience, like former U.N. ambassador Richard Holbrooke. I would not worry whether Holbrooke or a similar candidate backed the Iraq war--as long as they appear to have learned from the experience.