Tangled Web

In the meantime (expect this phrase to come up often in any discussion of the film), a thief and murderer named Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) escapes from prison and, while fleeing pursuit, falls into a pit in which a nuclear experiment is taking place. His body is quickly disintegrated and then, rather more slowly, re-integrated from granules of sand. Dubbed "Sandman" by the ever-literal press, he finds he has the ability to take any shape he chooses, from towering golem to dust in the wind. In keeping with the immutable law that any Spidey villain must have a connection to Peter's personal life, Marko/Sandman is soon revealed to have been ... well, you can find out for yourself. It will come as no surprise, though, to report that Peter's old friend Harry (James Franco) has also decided at last to follow his supervillain dad, the first movie's "Green Goblin," into the family business.

The challenges facing Peter are not solely of the superpowered variety, however. His relationship with M.J. has become, well, a relationship, and as such requires tending. And while things are going fabulously for Peter, M.J. is struggling. Fired from a Broadway play for her weak singing voice (it's hard to differ), she is in need of a little attention. But Peter, in his cheery self-absorption, is oblivious to her unhappiness. He is wearing success rather poorly, in part because he's also wearing that extraterrestrial body suit, which has the side effect of making him not a terribly nice person. The slithery symbiote will eventually leave Peter for another host, who will as a result become the villain "Venom" (Spidey nemesis number three, for those counting at home). Before then, however, it will force Peter to exhibit all the behaviors familiar to those of us who've ever watched a good man go bad: flirting with another woman (Bryce Dallas Howard); crushing a professional rival at his day job (Topher Grace); jive walking down the streets of Manhattan to a funkadelic soundtrack; and restyling his hair in the angry, diagonal wash of bangs that has consistently denoted madness, from Hitler to Crispin Glover.

In the meantime (told you!), Harry has bounced from bad to good to bad, with plenty of time to reassess again before the end of the movie; M.J. and Harry have momentarily rekindled a romantic spark; a runaway crane has taken its best shot at the Manhattan skyline; Spidey has staged a series of frenetic fights with all three villains; and Raimi regular Bruce Campbell has given Steve Martin a run for his money in bad Clouseau impersonations. Remarkably, Raimi does a pretty good job of keeping all these balls in the air and moving his multi-pronged story forward; unfortunately, his ultimate destination is a conclusion so hermetically tidy it could get on even Felix Unger's nerves. (Among other frustrations, getting there entails one of the most idiotically delayed revelations in the history of popular film. Prepare yourself to ask in annoyance, why didn't the butler mention that two movies ago?)

Yet for all its flaws, Spider-Man 3 has a surprising amount to recommend it. The scene, following Marko's nuclear accident, in which a mound of sand slowly billows and builds itself back into his likeness is the first genuinely beautiful moment of the series, and probably the most emotionally affecting since Peter took his powers for their first test drive. Thomas Haden Church, moreover, bears an uncanny, evocative resemblance to an early Marvel Comics drawing; if there were a Ron Perlman/Hellboy prize for comic-book verisimilitude, he'd be a shoo-in. As Harry, Franco is largely freed of the drunken, impotent ranting that characterized his entire Spider-Man 2 outing and is instead allowed a few flashes of charm and diabolical slyness. Maguire has a great deal of fun with his descent into Disco Hell (though the gag is extended far too long). And Topher Grace is perfectly cast as Peter's unfortunate doppelgänger/competitor at the Daily Bugle--it's long seemed his DNA was spliced from Maguire's by Hollywood scientists.

But the best aspect of Spider-Man 3 is that it aggressively pushes its characters, and their story, forward. After the marvelous setup of the original Spider-Man, the first sequel settled for a timid narrative stasis: The villain was another brilliant-and-friendly-scientist-turned-deranged-villain; Peter again confronted the question of whether superheroing was worth the trouble; he and M.J. were stuck somewhere between flirtation and actual dating; and Harry was left to marinate in his Maker's Mark.