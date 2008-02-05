TNR Super Tuesday Primer
This winter, the plains of North Dakota are so quiet that you can hear a pin drop. And that’s just the election coverage. Nary a poll--straw or otherwise--has been conducted since October.
Delegates: Democrats: 21, (7 of which are superdelegates); Republicans: 26.
Format: Both state parties use a proportional caucus system.
Democratic Fundraising: Obama: $14,504; Clinton: $4,000.
Republican Fundraising: Paul: $17,246; McCain: 11,936; Huckabee: $6,473; Romney: $5,570.
By Adam Blinick