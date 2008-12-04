Just because Obama won a landslide doesn’t mean our voting system has been fixed.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the hand-wringing over voting irregularities reached a fever pitch. Rolling Stone published a feature by Greg Palast and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., warning that Republicans may have already stolen the election. The McCain campaign highlighted accusations that the civil rights group ACORN was trying to commit voter fraud by fabricating voter registrations. Voting rights groups sent nearly daily e-mail blasts to reporters obsessing over every state and local incident of voter intimidation or suppression. Even “The Simpsons” had a segment on possible electronic machine malfunctions.

And yet after Election Day, the stories seemed to have vanished. What happened? Did America's patchwork of voting systems that caused so much consternation in Florida in 2000 and Ohio in 2004 suddenly get fixed?

In fact, the 2008 election was rife with the same problems that have bedeviled others in recent years. It was only because Barack Obama's margin of victory was so healthy that the country was not waiting with bated breath to see how many provisional ballots were counted. So while the White House will soon be filled with someone who has been a leader on addressing voting rights in the Senate, the public pressure needed to move legislation through the meat grinder on Capitol Hill is noticeably absent. "It’s a lot easier to illustrate the impact of these problems when there are 537 votes separating the presidential candidates," notes Jonah Goldman, Director of the National Campaign for Fair Elections in the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s Voting Rights Project. But as seen by the haphazard, frantic rush to fix voting problems leading up to this year’s election, it is imperative that lawmakers not wait until 2012 to address these challenges. There are numerous measures that the Obama administration, together with a Democratic Congress, could enact in the coming months.

Under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), 2008 was the first presidential election for which each state was required to match its voter rolls to other state records, such as those from the Department of Motor Vehicles. People whose residency was not confirmed were purged from the rolls--but many legitimate voters were removed in the process. "There are all sorts of reasons an eligible voter may not come up," says Daniel Tokaji, an election law expert at Ohio State University. One can be a citizen and not have a driver's license or even, in some cases, a Social Security number. Many people were purged due to data entry errors, such as misspelling their names. This problem famously bedeviled even the 2008 campaign's overnight sensation Joe the Plumber, whose name was misspelled on his voter registration.