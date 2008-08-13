The Art of Incision

In praise of the greatest surgeon ever.

Among Dr. Michael DeBakey's approximately 30 visits to various parts of the former Soviet Union, there seems little doubt that one in November 1996 had the greatest potential for influencing the course of world history. The Russian president, Boris Yeltsin, was in dire need of a coronary artery bypass graft, and DeBakey was chosen by Yeltsin's physicians to judge whether to operate on their high-risk patient. "I took one hard look at him and saw that he had hyperthyroid heart disease, which they'd apparently missed, in addition to his coronary occlusive process," DeBakey told me one evening ten years later, while we were having dinner together in Houston. "He needed to have his thyroid function brought under control before it was safe to operate--or even administer an anesthetic." Following pharmacologic treatment of the overactive gland, the operation was accomplished without complication, and Yeltsin once again took his larger-than-life place on the world stage.

In choosing DeBakey to be their consultant, the Russian physicians were turning to the man who had performed the first successful such operation, in 1964, and even--while still a medical student--invented the roller pump used in the heart-lung bypass portion of the procedure. But he had done far more than that: I claim for him that he was the greatest surgeon of all time. And by this I include the humanism and artistry that are of necessity at the core of the complete surgeon's work.

Michael DeBakey, who died in Houston on July 11 at the age of 99, performed some 60,000 operations on the heart and major arteries during his career and had a hand in the introduction of virtually every significant cardiac procedure now being done, as documented in his approximately 1,600 publications in the medical literature. Among the DeBakey firsts was the replacement of sick or damaged arteries with Dacron grafts, the prototype for which he sewed himself from material he bought in a department store. Nor were his contributions solely in the field of technical surgery. It was a paper by him and Dr. Alton Ochsner in 1939 that was among the first to point out the connection between cigarette smoking and lung cancer. He was also instrumental in organizing the structure that evolved into the Veterans Administration hospital system.

I first met him in 1998, when we spent a morning together in New York in connection with the release of a book with which we were both involved. We kept in touch over the years, and I traveled to Houston in 2005 to spend a few days with him. On that trip, and over the course of several conversations in both cities during the intervening years, he revealed the spectrum of his knowledge in various areas.