Seeing nothing anti-feminist about it, she entered and won the Miss Missouri pageant in 1974 and competed to be Miss America later in the year, earning an educational scholarship. Confronted outside the pageant by a woman protesting the objectification of women, Marsh shot back, “Do you want to pay for my college tuition?”

In 1975, she graduated from Stephens College, a predominately female arts school in Columbia, and began working as a dancer and actress in regional productions. From there, she moved to New York and then to LA. She accumulated some success (small parts in Broadway productions like the Cole Porter musical Happy New Year, and a role on a Henry Winkler TV pilot), but it wasn’t enough to make a career out of. By the mid-’80s, Marshall, a lifelong keeper of diaries, began to pursue writing more seriously, and made sex and the sex industry her subject. She used the name Taylor during a brief stint as a phone sex operator and added the surname Marsh as a pseudonym on a trip to Amsterdam, where she interviewed prostitutes. “Taylor was my secret, but today she is who I am,” she wrote in the 2000 book. “She is an extension of the girl from Missouri who had to create another life for herself in order to discover who she was.”

In 1994, a temp job took her to the LA Weekly, the city’s alternative paper. She eventually authored a column, “What Do You Want?” that touched on sex, relationships and even some politics. She also started the paper’s alternative personal ad section, devising language (bondage became “knotty fun”) that could get past the editors.

From there, she took a job as managing editor of Danni’s Hard Drive, the web business of porn star Danni Ashe. Marsh’s 2000 book focuses on her year at the company, on her sex research, and on Ashe, who marketed herself as the only woman alive to have been featured on the cover of JUGGS and The Wall Street Journal. “Don’t laugh at this,” Marsh told me, “but I really wanted to be the Hugh Hefner of politics.”

In the book, in which Marsh compares herself not only to Hefner, but also to Alfred Kinsey and Larry Flynt, she tells the story of a “strong and sassy authority bucking female writer (me) who, while accomplishing a lot for her boss, would ultimately become the sequin studded g-string that cut just a little too tight up Danni’s derriere.” Mixing the political with the prurient, she tried to make the website an outlet for those, like her, who believed that porn should be feminist, or at least socially conscious. But when Marsh couldn’t convince Ashe to kill a pictorial of a naked stripper on a school playground (“It was like holding up a welcome sign for pedophile fantasies”), she quit the same day. ”There comes a point in time when you have to say: This is wrong,” she says. “And you walk out.”

The recording studio she maintains on the second floor of her Las Vegas home is roomy and high-tech. There’s a top-notch microphone and two computers on a large desk, a handful of phones at the ready, and a giant Jackson Pollack-style American flag that she painted on the wall. A few rescued cats paw their way around the plants and bookshelves in the corners of the room. She does four shows a week in here, and though it sounds very much like a radio show and feels very much like a radio show, nobody pays her to do it; it only airs on her website. When she first moved to Las Vegas, in 2002, she (with the help of Proffer, the LA Weekly publisher) bought time on a tiny station in town and stayed on the air for four months--but she failed to land a longer-term contract. Her new operation is a classic example of dressing for the job you want, not the one you have.

On the day I watch her tape her radio show, as is normally the case, Marsh’s on-air persona is very calm and reasonable. She speaks without notes, able to move skillfully from a detailed analysis of campaign polling to the war in Iraq to the day’s Maureen Dowd column on Obama--and her delivery is smooth: She pauses dramatically for effect, and she doesn’t scream. In these quieter moments, she is often at her most effective, offering clear-eyed analysis that is as smart as anything on CNN. There is little of the bombast that’s so evident on her website.

She picks up steam as she moves away from pure politics into a discussion of media and sexism. “We are seeing more different-looking faces on cable,” she says. “We are already seeing more women. The only reason I am getting the attention I’m getting--even though I damn well earned it--is because of Hillary Clinton.”

Not that the attention has done her much financial good. She earns only a little bit more than she spends on her business, and it’s simply not enough to live on, she says. The salary of her husband Mark, a technician for a gas company, pays the bills. (The two met when he turned on the gas at her first Vegas apartment). Right now, Marsh is hoping to parlay her newfound notoriety into a show on Air America or on satellite radio. But it’s a tough line to walk. She has to become popular enough to earn a radio gig, while remaining unpopular enough to be noticed.

“I’m working that very hard,” she says of her attempts to get a paid radio job. She’s been scrambling to set up meetings with radio execs, and her listeners have been sending letters in her support. “I don’t understand why they don’t give me a shot. I’ve been marooned in the desert for far too long.”

With that, Marsh offers a big laugh, and talks about the places she’d love to base a radio show: LA again would be nice, maybe the Bay Area, or perhaps she could relocate to DC and live near the woman who put her on the map. These days--with Hillary Clinton back in the Senate--the improbable, comeback victory Marsh most hopes for is her own.

Joe Mathews, an Irvine senior fellow at the New America Foundation, blogs on direct democracy at www.newamerica.net/blog/blockbuster_democracy.



