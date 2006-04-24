So McCain may well succeed and become the candidate of the Republican establishment. The problem is that, in 2008, that could be a poisoned chalice. For starters, parties have enormous difficulty winning three straight presidential elections. In the last half-century, Richard Nixon (1960), Hubert Humphrey (1968), Gerald Ford (1976), and Al Gore (2000) have failed. Only George H. W. Bush (1988) succeeded. Even in the best of circumstances, the public grows tired of one-party rule. And, for the GOP, 2008 will almost certainly not be the best of circumstances. Today, public alienation is as high as at any time since 1994. And, unlike 1994, things are not likely to improve. The single biggest reason is Iraq, which won't go away any time soon, and, tragically, is more likely to get worse than better. What's more, George W. Bush's rapidly approaching lame-duck status, and the increasing power of congressional Democrats, means legislative gridlock and congressional investigations are highly likely for the next two and a half years.

The best precedent for the coming period is the mid-'70s, when military defeat combined with political scandal to produce an unusually foul public mood. At such moments, outsiders do best. In 1976, Jimmy Carter became the first anti-Washington candidate elected president since the beginning of the cold war. And, in 2008, anti-Washington populism will likely play extremely well again. Since early 2002, the percentage of Americans expressing an unfavorable view of the GOP has risen 20 points, and, strikingly, the percentage expressing an unfavorable view of Democrats has risen 9 points as well.

In 2000, anti-Washington populism was McCain's forte. Describing his battle against the political establishment, he called himself "Luke Skywalker fighting his way out of the Death Star." But, in 2008, if all goes according to plan, he'll be piloting the Death Star. It's not just that he'll be the Republican nominee. As part of his campaign to woo conservatives, he has embraced Bush so tightly that he will find it hard to portray himself as the candidate of radical change. And his pandering to the religious right has already undermined his reputation for fearless, damn-the-torpedoes truth-telling. It's one thing to say he's a social conservative; it's another to embrace figures like Falwell, whom the old John McCain clearly reviled.

Ideologically, the most fertile populist ground in 2008 will likely be antiwar and anti-immigration. That's where many of the old Ross Perot voters--who have been floating grumpily between the parties since the cold war's end--will likely be. McCain can't win them on issues--since he's a die-hard Iraq hawk and a highminded immigration dove. He has to win them on style--on his image as a lone crusader fighting the corrupt fat cats in Washington. But that will be much harder if those fat cats are supporting his campaign.

So what should McCain do? He should still seek the Republican nomination--but take more care not to disfigure his public persona in the process. And, if he loses as a result, he should bolt the party, choose a respected Democrat as his running mate, and run as an Independent. To be sure, conventional wisdom says Independents can never win. But, in 2008, the public could be so alienated and the likely nominees so polarizing (think Hillary Clinton and George Allen) that it might just work. America's next president will likely be the candidate who best embodies change. And, in that environment, John McCain should think twice before turning himself into the candidate of more of the same.