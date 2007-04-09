Fred Thompson's laziness is just what the GOP needs

Presidential obsession du jour for anxious GOPers: Does Fred Thompson's announcement that he's in remission from lymphoma mean that America's favorite lawyer-turned-lobbyist-turned-movie-actor-turned-senator-turned-TV-actor is more likely or less likely to join the 2008 hordes? I'm betting on Option A, especially since early reaction to Thompson's revelation ranged from the blasé to the encouraging. And, while I obviously am hoping that Republicans are nutty enough to nominate someone in 2008 who'll prove utterly unelectable in the generals--like Kansas Senator Sam Brownback or, better still, Newt Gingrich--I wouldn't mind seeing Thompson jump in and shake things up a bit.

It's not that I find Thompson's politics any more appealing than say, John McCain's or Rudy Giuliani's. (As for Mitt Romney, God only knows what his politics are--or how many times they'll change between now and Iowa.) He consistently voted for guns, against gays, for tax cuts, and against abortion rights. But Thompson has one thing to recommend him that his Republican opponents don't: a long-standing reputation for lacking any passion, zeal, or vision for governing. Plus, he's said to be just the teensiest bit lazy. This was the rap on him over a decade ago, when I began cataloging his many charms for a Washington Monthly piece predicting that he'd make a helluva POTUS candidate if he could just find himself a good wife (something he has since done), it remains the rap on him today, and it is by far my most favoritest thing about good ol' Fred. Seriously. I get a little nervous when confronted by any presidential aspirant itching to transform society as we know it. (Just look what Team Bush has wrought trying to democratize Iraq.) So my idea of a top-notch standard bearer for a party whose views I find increasingly unpalatable is one too lazy and too apathetic to cause much trouble should he actually win.

Yes. Yes. Yes. I'm familiar with all the breathless posts at political sites like RedState.com about how Fred is the true conservative hope of this race. I read Bob Novak's mashnote to Thompson, in which he weirdly acknowledged that the former lawmaker's chief asset is, in fact, his eight-year tenure as district attorney Arthur Branch on NBC's "Law %amp% Order." Then, of course, there was Bill Kristol's offhand and totally unexplained assertion that Thompson is the "most manifestly Reaganite" of the 2008 bunch. At this point, conservatives are so desperate that even Thompson's laziness is being spun as an asset and compared to the Gipper's famous refusal (or inability) to work hard.

But a major difference is that Reagan, while not exactly a type-A hard-charger, clearly cared about and believed deeply in certain issues, most notably national defense. What does Thompson care deeply about? Hard to say. His political schooling took place at the knee of mentor Senator Howard Baker, who, as godfather of the more liberal branch of Tennessee's GOP, was not exactly beloved by state conservatives. And, during Thompson's own Senate stint, the issues about which he was most energetic were in the area of government reforms--most notably his strong support for McCain-Feingold-style campaign finance reform. Somehow, this doesn't strike me as an issue likely to thrill the base. (Nor does the fact that Thompson was, as recently as 1995, openly pro-choice.)