No wonder, then, that Speaker Madigan was slower than many of his Democratic followers to move for Blagojevich's impeachment. But on Monday afternoon, he announced he was going full speed ahead, possibly because he had little choice. Lisa Madigan had already gone to court to try to remove Blagojevich from office or strip him of his powers. It's not clear the courts can do that, so Speaker Madigan's shift toward impeachment covered his party's bets.

And if things weren't complicated enough already, Quinn added another layer when he suggested on "Meet the Press" Sunday that if he became governor, he would appoint a senator -- but only temporarily. Eventually, Quinn said, the seat should be filled by a special election.

Even Blagojevich got in on the act, sending signals through the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday that he, too, might favor a special election. This might reduce pressure on him to resign immediately.

And Republicans, in the meantime, should forget about their effort to tar Obama by Blagojevichizing national politics. The two men just didn't like each other, and as one Chicago Democrat told me: "Barack has had as little to do with Blagojevich as is possible for a senator to have with a governor of his own party."

Moreover, Obama will not be unusual among Northern Democratic presidents -- he is the first since John F. Kennedy -- in staying clear of the less-appetizing aspects of his home state's politics. Franklin Roosevelt cleverly maneuvered around New York's Tammany Hall, and Kennedy carefully avoided the more unsavory shenanigans of Massachusetts politics.

Eventually, we will know more about conversations between Blagojevich and Rep. Rahm Emanuel, now Obama's chief of staff. My guess is that the transcripts will demonstrate that Emanuel's love for an expletive is as abiding as the governor's -- and nothing more damning than that.

Obama's transition office stayed ahead of things on Monday by announcing it would release its review of all its contacts with Blagojevich, showing there had been no "inappropriate discussions." Its release was delayed until next week at Fitzgerald's request. The prosecutor needs to facilitate as much disclosure as he can, because the quicker all this comes out, the better. And then Obama can help the Democrats figure out how to save a Senate seat they should never have put at risk.