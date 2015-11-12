The work within the work. The self-referential devices in Nabokov, mirrors inserted into the book at oblique angles, are clearly of the author's making since no point of view within the fiction could possibly account for the dizzying inversions which they create. The course of The Real Life of Sebastian Knight, which purports to be an attempt to gather material for a proposed literary biography of the narrator's half-brother but ends by obfuscating even the narrator's identity, is refracted in Knight's first novel. The Prismatic Bezel, "a rollicking parody of the setting of a detective tale." Like an Elizabethan play within a play, Quilty's play within Lolita, The Enchanted Hunter, offers a "message" that can be taken seriously as a commentary on the progression of the entire novel. The a-novelistic components of Pale Fire - Foreword, Poem, Commentary, and Index--create a mirror-lined labyrinth of involuted crossreferences,

a closed cosmos that only can be of the author's making, rather than the product of an "unreliable" narrator. Pale Fire realizes the ultimate possibilities of works within works, already present 24 years earlier in the literary biography that serves as the fourth chapter of The Gift. If it is disturbing to discover that the characters in The Gift are also the readers of Chapter Four, it is because this suggests, as Jorge Luis Borges says of the play within Hamlet, "that if the characters of a fictional work can be readers or spectators, we, its readers or spectators, can be fictitious."

The staging of the novel. Nabokov wrote seven plays in Russian, including one of his several forays into science fiction. The Waltz Invention (1938), which was translated and published last year. It is not surprising, then, that his novels should proliferate with "theatrical" effects that serve his play-spirit exceedingly well. Problems of identity can be investigated poetically by trying on and discarding a series of masks. Moreover, what better way to demonstrate that everything in a book is being manipulated than by seeming to stage it? In Invitation to a Beheading, "A Summer thunderstorm, simply yet tastefully staged, was performed outside," and in Laughter in the Dark (1932), "The stage manager whom Rex had in view was an elusive, double, triple, selfreflecting Proteus." Nabokov the protean impersonator is always a masked presence in his fiction: as impresario, scenarist, director, warden, dictator, and even as bit player (the seventh Hunter in Quilty's play within Lolita, a Young Poet who insists that everything in the play is his invention)—to name only a few of the disguises he has donned as a secret agent who moves among his own creations like Prospero in The Tempest. Shakespeare is very much an ancestor (he and Nabokov even share a birthday), and the creaking, splintering noises made by the stage-setting as it disintegrates at the end of Invitation to a Beheading is Nabokov's version of the snapping of Prospero's wand, and his speech to the players ("Our revels now are ended. These our actors,/ As I foretold you, were all spirits and/ Are melted into air, thin air"; IV. i).

Authorial voice. All the involuted effects spiral into the authorial voice--"an anthropomorphic deity impersonated by me," Nabokov calls it—which intrudes continually in all of his novels after Despair, most strikingly at the end, when it completely takes over the book (Lolita is a notable exception). It is this "deity" who is responsible for everything: who begins a narrative only to stop and retell the passage differently; halts a scene to "rerun" it on the chapter's screen, or turns a reversed lantern slide around to project it properly; intrudes to give stage directions, to compliment or exhort the actors, to have a prop moved; who reveals that the characters have "cotton-padded bodies" and are the author's puppets, that all is a fiction; and who widens the "gaps" and "holes" in the narrative until it breaks apart at "the end," when the vectors are removed, the cast of characters is dismissed, and even the fiction fades away, at most leaving behind an imprint on space in the form of the "deity's" precis of "an old-fashioned [stage] melodrama" he may one day write, and which describes Pale Fire, the book we've just finished reading.

The vertiginous conclusion of a Nabokov novel calls for a complicated response which many readers, after a lifetime of realistic novels, are incapable of making. Children, however, are aware of other possibilities, as their art reveals. My own children, ages three and six, reminded me of this last summer when they inadvertently demonstrated that, unless they change, they will be among Nabokov's ideal readers. One afternoon, my wife and I built them a puppet theatre. After propping the theatre on the top edge of the living room couch, I crouched down behind it and began manipulating the two hand puppets in the theatre above me. The couch and the theatre's scenery provided good cover, enabling me to peer over the edge and watch the children immediately become engrossed in the show, and then virtually mesmerized by my improvised little story that ended with a patient father spanking an impossible child. But the puppeteer, carried away by his story's violent climax, knocked over the entire theatre, which clattered onto the floor, collapsing into a heap of cardboard, wood, and cloth--leaving me crouched, peeking out at the room. my head now visible over the couch's rim, my puppeted hands, with their naked wrists, poised in mid-air. For several moments my children remained in their open-mouthed trance, still in the story, staring at the space where the theatre had been, not seeing me at all. Then they did the kind of doubletake that a comedian might take a lifetime to perfect, and began to laugh uncontrollably, in a way I had never seen before, and not so much at my clumsiness, which was nothing new, but rather at those moments of total involvement in a non-existent world, and at what its collapse implied to them about the authenticity of the larger world, and their daily efforts to order it and their own fabricated illusions. They were laughing too over their sense of what the vigorous performance had meant to me, but they saw how easily they could be tricked and their trust belied, and the shrillness of their laughter finally suggested that they recognized the frightening implications of what had happened, and that only laughter could steel them in their new awareness.

When I recently visited Vladimir Nabokov for four days in Montreux, Switzerland, to interview him for Wisconsin Studies and in regard to my critical study of his work, I told him about this incident, and how for me it defined literary involution and the response which he hoped to elicit from his readers at "the end" of a novel. "Exactly, exactly" he said as I finished. "You must put that in your book."

By parodying the reader's complete, self-indulgent identification with a character, which in its mindlessness limits consciousness, Nabokov is able to create the detachment necessary for a multiform, spatial view of his novels. The reader of Pale Fire then may see that the fatuous locutions in annotator Kinbote's monstrously presumptive analysis of Shade's poem inform but one of four distinctive voices in a shifting sequence of "serial selves": the self seen by the world, a construct whose assumed name and distracting scholarly labors conceal the terror and despair experienced by another self, Botkin, who "live[s] like Timon in his cave," and whose anguished voice every so often surfaces through the unintentional comedy of Kinbote's compensatory, royal ravings--to plea, "Dear Jesus, do something," or moan, "Migraine again worse today," or debate with its anagrammatic self the efficacy or means of suicide. And at the end of Pale Fire, the "voices" are all absorbed by the authorial voice which, by suspending the fiction altogether and then providing an Index, demonstrates the author'scommand of the book, and his outdistancing of Botkin's "nightfall of the mind." From the Index, the reader moves to a global view of the novel. Seen from all sides, its four dimensions of sensory perception, memory, imagination, and death are perceived as instantaneous: Botkin, Kinbote, King Charles, and, surrounding their "death-padded life," Gradus, a jetpropelled Angel of Death--an idea and an actuality who casts his shadow across the entire book, its creations and creator. The "two plots" in Nabokov's puppet show are thus made plainly visible, describing the total design of his work, which reveals that in novel after novel his characters try to escape from Nabokov's prison of mirrors, engaging in a struggle toward a self-awareness that only their creator has achieved by creating them--an involuted process which connects his art with his life, and clearly indicates that the author himself is not in this prison, but is its creator, and is above it, in control of a book, as in one of those Saul Steinberg drawings (greatly admired by Nabokov) in which a man is seen to be drawing the very line that gives him "life," in the fullest sense. But the process of Nabokov's involution, the global perspective which he invites us to share with him in a novel such as Pale Fire, is best described in Speak, Memory, Chapter Fifteen, when Nabokov comments on the disinclination of

". . . physicists to discuss the outside of the inside, the whereabouts of the curvature; for every dimension presupposes a medium within which it can act, and if, in the spiral unwinding of things, space warps into something akin to time, and time, in its turn, warps into something akin to thought, then, surely, another dimension follows--a special Space maybe, not the old one, we trust, unless spirals become vicious circles again."

The ultimate detachment of an "outside" view of a novel inspires our wonder and enlarges our potential for compassion because, "in the spiral unwinding of things," such compassion is extended to include the mind of an author whose deeply humanistic art affirms man's ability to confront and order chaos.

