Why bad? The article reeks with veiled references to selfishness
and irresponsibility. The first paragraph says, “it was her second abortion in
18 months.” Indeed, most patients sitting at a clinic with this woman have
already had an abortion; one is on her sixth! And how did they find the clinic?
The article notes that private abortion clinics proliferate in China
now, and newspapers there run “sensational” ads promising “Painless Abortions.”
(The reporters seem unaware that ethnic papers in New York City, such as El
Diario, are stuffed with identical ads, and that most abortions in this
country are done at private facilities.)
Again, numbers are used out of context. The Times cites the
number of abortions per year in China,
and the number in this country: 7.1 million there, 1.29 million here--an
alarming differential until you recall that China’s
population is over four times that of the US. The article never mentions this
basic data.
A headline
was the problem in another front page story, which ran on January 31. The
article reported that Shanghai Hualian, a big pharmaceuticals manufacturer in China,
made a contaminated leukemia drug that sickened patients in that country. The
same firm produces all the RU-486 distributed in the U.S. (the drug is used to induce
non-surgical abortions). But the FDA said the company's RU-486 factory had
passed many inspections and is safe. The Times reported this at length. So why was the articled titled
"Tainted Drugs Linked to Maker of Abortion Pill"?
To be sure, Times
stories are not always pursed-lipped about abortion. Spring 2006 saw a national
scare about a deadly bacterial infection associated with RU-486 abortions. In a
follow-up article in May, reporter Gardiner Harris pointed out
that infection with the same bacteria might be a risk for pregnant women who
intend to have their babies. Harris even quoted two New York woman who'd had multiple abortions,
some done surgically and some with RU-486. They discussed the pros and cons of
each procedure, and one woman allowed publication of her name: Anne Hawkins.
The whole thing was refreshingly matter of fact and devoid of cryptic
moralizing. But the article was buried near the back of the A section.
Then there was the disturbing flap at the Magazine two years ago, after a cover
piece about illegal abortion in Latin America reported
on a woman in El Salvador
who supposedly was criminally convicted for aborting her 18-week fetus. Post
publication, it turned out the woman was actually judged guilty of murdering
her newborn, full-term baby. The reporter had never bothered to read the court
records, and the Magazine’s factcheckers
hadn't either. In its eagerness to champion abortion rights in a country that
has none, the paper had gotten sloppy. And on its own national turf, where
long-established rights are being chipped at, sloppiness runs in the other
direction.
So, what's going on at the Times? Maybe only what's happening in the whole culture. Liberals and even feminists have bought
into the reasoning that abortion is basically immoral, and if women could
just be educated and dosed with birth control, we wouldn't have
to terminate any pregnancies. Bill Clinton’s famous formulation, that abortion
should be “safe, legal, and rare,” has become conventional wisdom.
It's the line on the Times editorial page. In other sections, awkward reality
intrudes, making reporters and editors skittish. Women--particularly
young and poor women--don't take their contraceptives, and when they get
pregnant many wait to go to the abortion clinic. Then they get pregnant
again. Their behavior seems mysterious and threatening. They become scapegoats,
not just for the Right, but for older and more educated liberals, too. That's the demographic who work at the Times,
and a good percentage of its readership. But the Gray Lady is powerful way
beyond New York
liberal circles. And by making anti-woman moral judgments and obsessing
over "problems" with no good evidence they exist, she's
abusing her nation and the world.
Debbie Nathan is a New
York City-based journalist. Her latest book, Pornography (Groundwood Press), explains the subject to
teenagers and young adults.
By Debbie Nathan