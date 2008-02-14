Paul’s is not the only problem piece to run in the Sunday Magazine. Another, by Slate senior editor Emily Bazelon, appeared last January and looked at “post-abortion syndrome” (PAS). A takeoff on PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), PAS is not recognized by the psychiatric or psychotherapy establishment because there’s no scientific evidence it exists. But moral conservatives out to overturn Roe v. Wade have popularized the purported malady among women who’ve had abortions. And last year, the Supreme Court cited affidavits submitted by people claiming they’ve suffered from PAS. The court said the risk to women of contracting the risk of “severe depression and loss of esteem” was one reason to ban “dilation and extraction”--better known as “partial birth” abortion. If for no other reason than this politicking, PAS is well worth exploring.

Problem is, Bazelon skips lightly over politics, focusing instead on fuzzy profiles of self-described PAS sufferers. One is Rhonda Arias, an evangelical minister who runs PAS-support groups in Texas women’s prisons. Bazelon follows Arias as she holds forth in one facility, reading from the New Testament, playing gospel music, and handing dolls to inmates who weep as they mourn their aborted offspring. Then Arias asks these prisoners to send her testimonies about their PAS to her so she can submit them to places like the Supreme Court.

To be fair, Bazelon spends a long time discussing the piled-up scientific evidence showing that PAS doesn’t exist, with many interviews from respected researchers illustrating the consensus that it’s just a right-wing talking-point. Still, Bazelon writes that Arias’s audience members “drink in [her] preaching,” and about how Arias “ministers from the heart” with her face “alight.” We read that Arias conducted a study with data culled from prisoner reports of psychological trauma from abortion (which she later sent to the Supreme Court). But Bazelon does not remind us that prison inmates are considered a terrible source of data for psychology studies. They are a captive population at great risk of saying whatever they think people in authority--including researchers--want to hear. Nor are we told that one facility where Arias does her PAS data collection has been cited by inmates as lacking access to work and substance abuse programs. Another prison houses all nine women on Texas ’s death row and is among the state’s ten most violent prisons. No wonder inmates might exchange PAS testimonials for hugs and music.

And Bazelon only glances over the Justice Foundation, a Texas group that funded the collection of those PAS affidavits for delivery to the Supreme Court. The article calls the foundation “a conservative law center,” but doesn’t say that it was founded by, and gets its money from, James Leininger, a Christian right winger and one of the richest people in Texas . Leininger has used the Justice Foundation and other groups, also funded by him, to pack the Texas school board with members who oppose sex education and favor censoring textbooks. He has bankrolled political campaigns in which candidates who don’t toe his line have been smeared with charges that they promote illegal drug use and homsexuality to school children. And he is staunchly anti-choice: Using the Justice Foundation, he almost single-handedly has enabled the gathering of PAS affidavits to erode Roe v. Wade. Rhonda Arias would be a nobody without this man’s fortune and political designs. He’s as important as she is--if not more so--to understand the PAS push.