The number of Jews accepting Christ as the Messiah and joining Messianic (Christ-believing) Jewish groups in this country is growing every year. Rabbi Tovia Singer, director of Jews for Judaism of Greater New York, an anti- missionary group, estimates that so far, more than 300,000 Jews have become involved in Messianic Jewish groups. Stan Telchin, an author and major figure in the Jews for Jesus movement, puts it a different way. He points out that more Jews have "received" Jesus since 1967 than at any other time in the past 2,000 years.

In New York, Messianic Jewish missionaries are targeting the Russian immigrant population in Brooklyn. This is time and money strategically spent. The New York Association for New Americans counts more than 200,000 Russian Jews who have touched down in New York City. Nearly 13,000 arrived last year. By the year 2000, the Russian community could make up a quarter of the city's Jewish population. Russian Jews are being courted not only for their numbers, but also because their religious backgrounds are so undernourished. Under seventy-five years of communism, and even today in a notoriously anti-Semitic nation, many Russian Jews connect their heritage with persecution rather than religion. They are, therefore, more likely to accept the Messianic missionaries' notion that the Jesus-believing Jew is a "fulfilled Jew" or a " completed Jew."

The fifth line on internal passports in the former Soviet Union lists nationality. This is where Nastya Zhelezny's passport reads "Yevrey"--Jew. In Russia, she explained, that identity rendered only ill treatment. "If you're walking down the street and somebody is not in a good mood and he sees your Jewish nose, he says, You ....'" Nastya checked herself: "Well, you can fill in a word. Sometimes the only reason I knew I was Jewish was because I got cursed as I walked down the street."