All Together Now

Democratic officials and policy wonks are fishing for a compromise that might work. Senator Charles Grassley--perhaps the key Republican in this effort--has sent out some ambiguous though generally disheartening signals.

The New America Foundation’s Len Nichols and John Bertko have proposed a compromise public plan that moves some distance to protect private insurers from the most threatening possibilities. For example, Nichols and Bertko would forbid the public plan from requiring Medicare providers to serve public-plan patients. In case you missed their differences with Hacker, Marmor, and others, they write:

"The disagreement over the potential uses of the public plan to rein in system costs could not be more profound. Our vision would not use the public plan's potential market power over provider payment."

Substantively, I prefer Jacob Hacker’s plan. Yet Nichols-Bertko provides a useful negotiating fallback. You might think Republicans and their allies would stampede to embrace the Nichols-Bertko plan, which greatly accommodates insurer and provider concerns. From distant Chicago, I can’t see much evidence of movement.

Beyond that, I fear that Republicans have little desire or incentive to play ball. Their smart political play seems quite the opposite. They worry about the long-run consequences of a working public plan. Plus, they stand a decent chance of dealing liberals a notable defeat, and they perceive little prospect that they will lose something valuable if they stand firm.

Sure, many within the Republican camp would prefer Nichols-Bertko to the Hacker plan. Yet virtually every Republican politician and friendly stakeholder would prefer no public plan to one designed to accommodate their immediate interests.

The threat that Democrats will “go nuclear”--that is use reconciliation to get an overall bill passed--is real. News of recent days suggests that this threat is even more real than many of us expected. Cohn has broken some game-changing stories revealing that the final budget resolution will include a "reconciliation instruction" for health care reform.

Whether Democrats will follow through on the threat to enact a public plan seems, at the moment, less credible. The way things currently stand, I suspect Republicans will oppose any public plan, and then dare the administration to use reconciliation to get it. The ambivalence of key Democratic moderates does not temper this Republican stand.

Ironically, though, when the reconciliation threat is credible, the possibilities and incentives for bipartisanship become radically altered. Here is one intriguing thought-experiment to get this done. Suppose Harry Reid and selected key Democrats held a press conference in which they announce that the Senate Democratic caucus has united behind three points:

(a) There will be some public plan in the final bill.

(b) Democrats will use reconciliation to make this happen, though they do not want to take this step.

(c) At the request of the White House, Democrats are inviting their Republican counterparts, without precondition, to negotiate the best structure of this plan.

For this to be credible, some surprising faces would need to sign on. Yeah, Ted Kennedy should be there. Yet he and his allies are not the problem, and thus a less powerful part of this particular solution. Max Baucus, Kent Conrad, and some others within the self-styled moderate caucus would be the real players here.

(Who else might be useful? Who really owes his Democratic colleagues something, and has oddly derived but impeccable bipartisan credentials to go along with reasonably liberal health policy views? I know it’s a pipe dream, but could anything be more satisfying than injecting a little Joe-mentum into the debate?)

What’s frustrating is that health care reform is supported by large majorities of the American people and a dominant House majority. It is also supported by a clear Senate majority that remains one or two votes shy of a filibuster-proof majority. The situation gets especially galling when you consider that one of these votes by all rights belongs to Minnesota’s Al Franken. It’s an open secret that incumbent Norm Coleman stands virtually no chance of regaining his seat. He is running out the clock to deny Democrats a critical Senate vote.

Republicans are maintaining party discipline, as they have every right to do so. Democrats, for their part, have every right to use Senate procedures to call an up-or-down vote, and to be held accountable for the results. I hope we don’t need to use rinky-dink reconciliation procedures for such a milestone in American history. Yet we’ve been debating this issue for decades. As those ruthless political operatives at The New York Times editorial board put things: “A bipartisan agreement would be nice, but what the country needs right now is effective health care reform.”

That’s what I think, too. Enough negotiation with ourselves. Now that Democrats have put reconciliation on the table, they should use its prospect to negotiate a public plan.

Harold Pollack, a frequent contributor to The Treatment, teaches at the University of Chicago, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies.

By Harold Pollack