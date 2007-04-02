Missile defense could save our friendship with France

When the United States deploys missiles in Europe, big things tend to happen. In 1979 President Jimmy Carter decided to install American Pershing II and cruise missiles on the continent to counter a Soviet missile known as the SS-20. Carried out four years later under Ronald Reagan, the deployment of these "Euromissiles" sparked a huge peace movement along with a wave of anti-Americanism. Several governments either fell or came close to falling over the issue, but NATO held firm, and the missiles turned out to be a key factor inducing the strategic rethink in Moscow and paving the way for the peaceful end of the cold war.

Fast forward to the spring of 2007. With Washington consumed with Iraq and the 2008 presidential election, a lame-duck American president once again proposes to deploy new missiles in Europe to counter a growing threat. This time it is Iranian and not Soviet missiles that are the problem, and the plan is to install a small number of interceptors in Poland and at a radar site in the Czech Republic as part of an American missile defense shield.

As before, the debate is not only about the Iranian missile program, let alone the technical merits and flaws of the Bush defense shield that is supposed to counter it. Instead, it is primarily about the nature of the U.S.-European relationship. Iraq fractured the transatlantic partnership, and Bush's missile defense plan has sent shivers down the spines of even some of our closest allies. Blood pressures in chancelleries across the continent have been rising, as growing controversy surrounding the plan has generated the first tremors of what could become another political earthquake. European leaders are unsure about this plan and mad at the way Washington is pursuing it. Some politicians, especially but not only in Berlin, have started to calculate whether and how they may exploit anti-Bush feelings one more time for political gain before this president steps down. But, instead of the divisive issue it became in the 1980s, missile defense could--if handled correctly--actually prove to be part of the salvation of the transatlantic alliance.

There is actually a strong case for why the United States and Europe should want a common missile defense shield. We are witnessing the erosion of the nonproliferation regime and may be at the edge of a new era of nuclearization, especially and most dangerously in the Middle East. North Korea's nuclear program has been capped but not reversed by recent talks. The odds of the West convincing Tehran to halt its nuclear program are uncertain, and an Iranian bomb would likely accelerate similar efforts by other countries in the region. Further nuclearization of the Middle East--just past the borders of an enlarged Europe--is very possible.