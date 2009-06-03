The problem isn't that the government won't acknowledge the size of banks' losses--the stress tests more or less do that. The real problem is that the banks won't fully acknowledge their losses. One of the more elusive concepts in all of accounting is an exercise known as reserving. When a bank receives, say, interest payments on a loan, not all of that revenue is profit. Some of it must be set aside to cover the possibility that the loan could go bad--what's known as a loss reserve. The relevant accounting rule says banks must set aside reserves for any "probable" losses over the intermediate-term (usually a year). Though there is some debate among accountants over what probable means--some say a better-than-even-chance, others say 70 to 80 percent likely--it is hard to conclude that the banks are adequately reserved.

One way the Fed tracks this is by looking at the ratio of reserves to actual losses. Because reserves are forward-looking (losses you anticipate over the next year) and actual losses are backward-looking (losses you've already suffered), it's not hard to see why this ratio should have risen after last fall's financial crisis: The crisis meant there would be big future losses, as people increasingly defaulted on their loans (hence the need for heavy reserves), but not necessarily a lot of losses initially (since many of those defaults hadn't happened just yet). In fact, the ratio of reserves to losses has been basically flat or falling for the four biggest banks over the last several quarters. (The four banks declined to comment. Their public filings say they believe they're reserving adequately, while conceding that the exercise is subjective.)

A more direct way to see this is to inspect the losses the banks implicitly expect. In their annual filings, banks are required to attach a "fair value" to their loan portfolio (essentially a market price), which is different from the value the banks claim on their books. As Christian Leuz, an accounting professor at the University of Chicago, notes, subtracting this "fair value" from the "book value" gives a rough estimate for the losses a bank would suffer if it had to liquidate its portfolio immediately--which comes to about $196 billion for the country's four largest banks (assuming my math is right). This should be a very pessimistic number, since a bank can always make more money by hanging on to some of its loans, which banks often do. But, pessimistic as it is, it's far, far smaller than the government's estimate for these banks' loan losses under its stress-test scenario--about $345 billion.

Bank self-delusion about losses is an old story--and a potentially alarming one. In 1991, the General Accounting Office (GAO) conducted a kind of autopsy on 39 banks that had failed in the late '80s. One of the figures the GAO studied was the difference between the loss reserves the banks had set aside six months before failing and the loss reserves regulators deemed necessary once they had a chance to inspect their books upon failure. The difference was staggering: $2.1 billion versus $9.4 billion--an increase of roughly four-and-a-half times. The banks' blissful (or perhaps willful) obliviousness to potential losses had stuck taxpayers with an enormous tab. "Banks do not crash overnight and there should have been some warning of the huge losses that had to be taken and, for the most part, absorbed by [the government]," the report groused.

Fortunately, thanks to the stress tests, the banks are being forced to raise capital to absorb potential losses whether or not they acknowledge them. But, even so, one can't feel too comfortable with a situation in which banks systematically lowball the numbers that determine whether they survive or collapse. For all its heroic digging, after all, the government only had 150 examiners spread out across 19 massive banks for ten weeks. The banks, by contrast, collectively have thousands of accountants and auditors at their disposal. There's no way the government could completely overcome this information disadvantage, even if it had had double the number of people spending double the amount of time. At a certain point, we have to rely on the banks own assessment of their financial situation. And that's when things get a little scary.

In April, Neil Barofsky, the special inspector general for the government's bank bailout, said his office was looking into whether certain banks committed fraud last fall to demonstrate that they were fundamentally sound--a precondition for receiving bailout money. "I hope we don't find a single bank that's cooked their books to try to get money but I don't think that's going to be the case," Barofsky told the Financial Times. Raise your hand if you disagree.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor at The New Republic.