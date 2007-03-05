It's hard to know where to begin. Obviously no one was suing for the right to snort cocaine, but that feels beside the point here. It's hard not to keep staring perplexed, squinting a little, and uttering, "I don't get it" every few seconds.

I wondered perhaps if I was watching the show too much as a liberal. I had to confront the inexorable reality that perhaps I couldn't separate my own politics from this program. So I tried the following thought experiment: Imagine the show is "SNL" and that Rush Limbaugh is played by, say, Michael Moore (I know, he's awful, but how many liberal firebrands can you think of?) and Moore thanks, say, Sam Brownback for a good race to the White House and wishes him well getting the help he needs. Yeah, still not funny; still don't get it. In fact, the script is flawed from a conservative point of view anyway. Limbaugh and Howard Dean run for president and there's a recount? Meaning in this hypothetical, the country was torn over such a decision; it wasn't a runaway conservative victory? Conservatives could barely beat Dean. I'm pretty sure if I were a conservative, I would find that distinctly uncomfortable.

This happens again during a global warming bit where the guest "expert" rationally explains how global warming caused a blizzard, firmly and convincingly establishing global warming as a real phenomenon. Then the "expert" explains Britney Spears' panty-less behavior using global warming. So the gag, I suppose, is that liberals use global warming to explain everything? It doesn't sound like he's saying global warming isn't real, just over used. That's pretty weak stuff, and definitely not laugh-out-loud funny.

But then no one is really laughing out loud are they? There appears to be a studio audience, and yet ... the laugh track kicks in so obviously that you begin to wonder just who is in that audience: the undead? temps? It's not even a good laugh track; every chuckle on "The 1/2 Hour News Hour" is straight out of "The Brady Bunch"; it's so noticeable that it starts to occur to you that absolutely no one uses them anymore. Not that a laugh track can't be used sartorially, but this is no "Monty Python's Flying Circus." In fact, after one or two jokes, it becomes clear that "The 1/2 Hour News Hour" isn't even using different tracks; every time it's the same canned, stale, fake, 1960s "comedy-enhancer" track that live studio audiences replaced decades ago; no occasional cough or guffaw or titter, just the same generic "hahahaha" time and again. I bet if you play it backwards it really says "Invade France" or something--though actually that might be funny and I don't think creator Joel Surnow (also of "24" fame) frankly is capable of funny. Or casting. Check out these deadweights: