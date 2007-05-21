Saint Oprah

It may seem strange that I am applying for admission to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa for the fall semester. It's true; I am not South African. But, as the great Dr. Maya Angelou once said, "Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it." And I think you'll find that my zeal to be taught by Ms. Winfrey is unparalleled and knows no borders. Though, at 33, I am a smidgeon older than the seventh- and eighth-grade students currently at the Academy, I have waited years for this day to come: Oprah Winfrey is teaching a class and heading up a school! Besides, am I really so different from the Academy's students? As the brilliant Toni Morrison once wrote, "Beloved, you are my sister, you are my daughter, you are my face; you are me." I am an Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy girl.

And so, I humbly propose that the admissions committee consider making me the Leadership Academy's first international exchange student. What elite boarding school doesn't have exchange students? The other girls could teach me about the differences between the $40 million Academy and their last homes; and I could teach them about high schools that serve Sloppy Joes and make you cover your textbooks in brown grocery bags. Or, at the very least, I could fill that vital exchange-student role of hapless naïf: I'll let the other girls teach me wildly obscene phrases in Xhosa, assure me it means "Good day, professor," and make me shout it to every passing teacher. Besides, I perfectly fit the other criteria for entry. I am academically talented (say the word and I'll take on your best eighth-grader); I am a demonstrated leader (just ask my live-in boyfriend); and I come from a woefully underprivileged community: Neither my home town's junior high school nor high school features a state-of-the-art spa facility.

I am mesmerized by Ms. Winfrey. Her brilliance is nothing short of, well, confounding. She has at once selflessly spent staggering amounts of money on the lavish Leadership Academy and yet limited its population to just 450. Where some would say, Why not try to help as many children as possible?, Ms. Winfrey sees the value of an opulent setting--because "beauty inspires!" I couldn't agree more; I also find deep-tissue massages and pedicures inspiring. Some of my greatest moments of insight have come after a good night's sleep on luxury linens or while cuddling by the fireplace. I also find nothing more enchanting than the idea of "reading trees" and organic dining. The truth is I completely admire Ms. Winfrey's unabashed talent for spending. It is, you might say, one of my "favorite things."