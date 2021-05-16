Brief Review

'The Reagan Revolution' by Rowland Evans and Robert Novak

Every generation of Washington columnists since Walter Lippmann has been seduced by the idea that it is better to cultivate the powerful than to expose them. The result is that the columnists continue to get invited to all the best dinner parties, but their readers are deprived of many of their best stories.

No one has ever substituted sycophancy for skepticism more successfully than Rowland Evans and Robert Novak do in their new book. The Reagan Revolution. Billed as an “inside look at the transformation of the US government,” this work provides powerful evidence of the authors' determination to transform themselves from journalists into official publicists for their newest hero.

In the world of Evans and Novak, everything about Ronald Reagan is wonderful--from his lionizing of Calvin Coolidge to his refusal to “flinch from confrontation” with the Soviets—even the conviction of his economists that plentiful food stamps have a “disruptive effect on incentives to work.” When Reagan seems inconsistent, this is proof of admirable determination; “neither ideological scruples nor personal affection would get in the way of victory.”