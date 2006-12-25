One price we liberals have had to pay for the Democrats' drearyelectoral record over the last few decades is regular lectures abouthow we have failed and must rethink everything. I had hoped that,after the 2006 elections, the demands that we sweep away ourcalcified doctrine would come to a halt. (At least until the nextDemocratic electoral debacle.) But no. In the December 11 issue ofThe New Republic, Brink Lindsey of the Cato Institute argued thatwe are in dire need of a new ideological synthesis with thelibertarian movement (see "Liberaltarians"). While his essay,written in a friendly spirit and with an uncharacteristicallymodest tone (by the standards of theliberals-must-rethink-everything genre, anyway), is quite thought-provoking, it ends up proving the opposite of what it intends.Lindsey thinks we need to become more libertarian. I say we shouldrun screaming in the other direction.

Lindsey begins with a raw political argument. The Democrats'newfound success, he maintains, depends upon the defections oflibertarian voters. But, he continues, those defections have moreto do with opposition to various Republican statist misdeeds thananything positive the Democrats have done. Therefore, he warns,"[I]f Democrats hope to continue appealing to libertarian- leaningvoters, they are going to have to up their game."

As evidence for the proposition that Democrats need libertarians,Lindsey leans heavily upon a recent study by David Boaz, also fromCato, and David Kirby of the America's Future Foundation. Boaz andKirby gamely attempt to demonstrate that libertarians constitute avital swing bloc--around 13 percent of the electorate. Alas, thestudy is shot through with conceptual problems. The first isdefinitional. Boaz and Kirby classify their subjects based on theirresponse to poll questions on the role of government. Those whogive libertarian-esque answers to all three questions--forinstance, they choose "the less government, the better" as opposedto "there are more things that government should be doing"--arelibertarians. Voila, 13 percent of the United States turns out tobe pro-free market and socially tolerant. (Congratulations! Youwill all be issued a copy of Atlas Shrugged.)

But, as Newt Gingrich learned to his dismay, support for smallergovernment as an abstract proposition almost never translates intoopposition to government as it actually exists. The vast bulk ofthe federal budget is consumed by Medicare, Medicaid, SocialSecurity, and defense--all of which enjoy solid public support. YetBoaz and Kirby move seamlessly from the general to the specific."Imagine a Democratic candidate who, say, supported privateaccounts for Social Security (as President Clinton considered doingin 1998), promised to cut wasteful programs, and actually defendedcivil liberties," they write. "He or she would surely build onKerry's 38 percent support from libertarians." But only one-thirdof the public opposed the Patriot Act in 2004, and fewer stillsupported shifting money from guaranteed Social Security benefitsinto private accounts.