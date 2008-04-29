Mrs. And Mr. President

So, yes, it was essential that Hillary to establish her individual identity, find her own voice, demonstrate to America that she is a serious and accomplished woman in her own right. She could not--would not--merely be a stalking horse for a third Bill term.

That needn’t have lasted indefinitely, but it did. Whether because Hillary was determined to prove herself, or because a co-presidency seemed too complicated to market, Bill was designated a second banana. And he has remained that way, in a subordinate role that seems strangely removed from the heart of Hillary’s machine. Yes, Hillary references “my husband’s administration,” but she spends far more time dwelling on her own, less impressive personal narrative. Her campaign literature, advertisements, and stump speeches rarely dwell on Bill’s accomplishments. The two rarely campaign together: His campaign visits tend to be in remote areas that don’t make the cut for Hillary’s itinerary. With his self-deprecating jokes about being “first lady,” and doing whatever Hillary asks him to do, Bill tends to play the role of a humble, dutiful spouse who is simply along for a somewhat wacky ride.

But this approach has clearly failed. It has left the Clintons with the worst of both worlds. It has prevented Hillary--whose own record of accomplishment is thin--from drawing much benefit from Bill’s experience and legacy. At the same time, it has stuck her with all the downsides of Bill’s political and temperamental failings.

The approach was strained from the outset. Bill Clinton is no ordinary spouse. It’s absurd to reinvent him as anything close to Laura Bush. So perhaps Hillary’s campaign should have openly assured that Bill would have a key decision-making role in the Oval Office. He could have joined Hillary regularly for joint campaign events--possibly even for town halls where both Clintons would take voter questions at once. Clinton campaign signs and literature could have made more references to Bill’s presidency and foundation works. TV ads could have touted the experience and smarts he would return to the White House. Every campaign venue might have featured cheery “Two for the Price of One” signs festooning the walls. Hillary spent much of her campaign dodging the elephant in the room--her husband and his presidency--but perhaps she should have ridden it.