It's time for the U.S. to rethink its Pakistan policy.

Today’s elections in Pakistan, perhaps the most important in the nation’s history, provide an excellent opportunity for the United States to change its long-standing, long-failing policies there. If the election is a sham that favors Musharraf’s party, or if the army takes power once again and the United States says nothing, average Pakistanis will become even more alienated, and will continue believing that, when push comes to shove, Washington will always stand behind the generals. If the party of the deceased Benazir Bhutto, or that of Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister, triumphs, and Washington simply switches its Ÿber-close relationship from Musharraf to the new Pakistani leader, it will lose a rare and important chance to help build Pakistan’s democratic institutions, like the media and independent judiciary.

But neither Musharraf, nor Sharif, nor any other individual will be able to turn Pakistan around single-handedly, and none is worthy of unmitigated American support. For decades, Pakistan has been ruled by a tiny civilian/military elite--army chiefs like Musharraf and politicians like Sharif--who treat politics like feudal lords, winning an election and then amassing the power of the state to help themselves and their friends. And for decades, Washington has simply maintained close relations with whatever general or feudocrat happened to be in charge.

The result? Under civilian politicians, Pakistan has stagnated: Its economy wastes away, and its education system disintegrates, leaving more parents to send their children to Islamic madrasas. Under military-bred politicians, though the economy has sometimes grown, Pakistan typically grows even more radicalized, harshly repressing civil society and, in Musharraf’s case, making deals with Islamists to retain power.

Ensuring the radicals stayed strong served another purpose for Musharraf: It allowed him to collect billions in American antiterrorism assistance. Since 9/11, the United States has provided Pakistan with at least $10 billion in assistance, and probably much more, since that figure does not include classified aid. This money has come with few conditions, and the Pakistani military has reportedly wasted much of it on itself, and on stoking conflict with longtime rival India. Meanwhile, the country’s vibrant civil society--vocal press outlets, thousands of NGOs, numerous student movements--finds its voice stifled. Yet it is Pakistan’s civil society that offers the best hope for the nation’s future, for an opportunity to break away from the civilian/military elite that has ruled since independence.