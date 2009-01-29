The real debate about what the stimulus should look like is going on between Democrats.

WASHINGTON--President Obama's visit with House and Senate Republicans this week was useful for setting a new tone and a refreshing break from the Bush administration's habit of consulting almost no one. But it was a sideshow to the main battle over how to improve the economy, which is among Democrats.

Lost in the stories about whether the stimulus bill should include small sums for family planning or new grass on the National Mall is a more important argument within the president's own party over how to spur long-term growth and how the stimulus should be used to promote social and economic reform.

In truth, the stimulus proposal has united Democrats to a degree not seen in decades because most of the programs on which they want to spend money are those deemed by economists to be most likely to jump-start the economy. But if the party's progressives find themselves in agreement on the fundamentals, they have differences over priorities.

One camp favors using the stimulus to focus on the needs of Americans of modest means. The $819 billion stimulus bill that passed the House Wednesday night on a party-line vote, as well as the proposal being developed in the Senate, includes substantial new spending for the unemployed, for food stamps and for advances in health-care coverage. The tax cuts in both versions tilt toward Americans with lower incomes. Education programs also fare well.