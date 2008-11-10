Jihadists for Obama

What are the Islamist message boards saying about America’s next president?

The election of Barack Obama has filled the cable networks with images of Kenyans dancing in the street and Australians breaking down into tears of joy. But there's one group of foreigners whose reactions haven't received much attention: the ones that seek our destruction.

It's hard to figure out exactly what al Qaeda believes about the president elect--it's not easy to score terrorist-on-the-street interviews to figure out what the average suicide bomber thinks. But there are websites--many of which exist behind password protections--that provide some clues.

Jihadists are hardly united around a single take on Obama. There is, however, a strong Yes We Can contingent that seems to be firing their guns in the air this week. According to the SITE intelligence group, which monitors these sites, an important Salafi sheik who goes by Hamid al-Ali published a message on November 5, titled "We Want Change," congratulating Obama on defeating the "right wing Zionist gang, the scum of the neo-conservatives," whose reign "became the darkest period in the history of the United States of America." On the password protected al-Hesbah web forum, some jihadists speculated whether the new American president would accept bin Laden's 2004 peace offer. (A month after the March 11 Madrid train bombings, bin Laden offered a truce with Europe if European armies "stopped attacking Muslims" and remove troops from Iraq.) In the same Islamist vein, both Hamas and Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad professed enthusiasm for the election results. The Syrians have already taken to calling Barack Obama "Abu Hussein."

But there are others in these orbits who aren't so sanguine about the prospects of an Obama administration. The Middle East Media Research Institute published a more skeptical take from the emir of al Qaeda's Islamic State of Iraq, which was a serious threat to Iraq and the region a few years ago, but today is a rump organization. The message didn't foresee any greater sympathy for Islam emanating from the new president. In fact, it urged the new Christian ruler to embrace Islam. Similarly, the emir of the Islamic Army of Iraq, a terrorist group that has at times sided with al Qaeda and whose leadership is now largely in Syria, warned that any American president would be bad news for the Ummah. In a message released on November 4, the SITE intelligence group quotes him saying: