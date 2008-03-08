The Second Florida Primary

So, while Crist has said he would sign a bill setting a new primary for the Democrats, it’s on the condition that they pay for it (see above). He is also getting great mileage whacking Dean around like a piñata. He was in high dudgeon the other day, calling Dean’s decision “unconscionable” and “intolerable”--in the same paragraph. He then went on: “Some party boss in Washington decided that the peoples' voice would not be heard. Are you kidding me?” Besides, if there were a solution, Florida Republicans would have to stop sending these gleeful Dem-bashing e-mails.

3) Voting machines. Even if the idea floated by one Florida Democrat to find a corporate sponsor for its primary got some legs (that’ll go over well in a race against the co-author of McCain-Feingold), almost half the Democrats in the state likely wouldn’t have anything to physically cast their votes on.

Any decision giving Democrats another primary this spring would stumble over last year’s election law that phased out touch-screen voting machines. Just two Thursdays ago, Florida Secretary of State Kurt Browning announced that he had contracted for the removal and breaking down for parts of 29,000 machines from 18 counties around the state starting this week. Those counties include the state’s most populous urban centers--Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach among them--where about half the state’s voters live. Some of these counties already have replacement paper ballot machines. Some don’t. Some of them would know how to use them in time for a June election. Some won’t.

4) Political maneuvering. The two candidates have widely divergent best-case scenarios regarding Florida and its delegates: hardly the recipe for a quick compromise. The status quo--Florida broke the rules and its delegates will not be counted until the nominee is settled and it’s all symbolic anyway--suits delegate leader Obama just fine. It is Clinton who needs the 38-delegate margin she “won” in the January 29 election--the hope being that enough superdelegates will feel okay about reversing the pledged delegate lead if it’s close.

But if somehow there were to be another primary election (Florida has never done caucuses, and is not likely to start now), the chances that Clinton would be able to pull out another 17-point win aren’t strong. Obama’s fundraising advantage should allow him to outbuy her on TV in this expensive-to-advertise state. And she has won only four states thus far by her Florida margin or greater: Oklahoma (24 points), Rhode Island (18), and her "home" states of New York (17) and Arkansas (43).