The Folly of McCain-Care

More than
30 states already have programs almost exactly like the one McCain just
sketched out. They are called “high risk pools,” and the idea is pretty
straightforward: Private insurers agree to sell policies directly to
individuals, even those with pre-existing medical conditions, as long as the
state helps to subsidize the cost.
But the whole reason conservatives like McCain prefer this
approach to liberal schemes for universal coverage is that it involves minimal
government regulation. As a result, private insurers have enormous leeway in
dictating the terms of coverage. And one place they use that leeway is by
setting high prices. A few years ago, a Commonwealth Fund study found that, on average, state high-risk pools
offered coverage that was two-thirds more expensive than regularly priced
coverage. In some states, the high-risk coverage was actually twice as high as
regular coverage.
At those prices, you might think the coverage was
spectacular. Not so. While private insurers in high-risk pools are willing to accept
people with pre-existing conditions, they’re not generally willing to cover
expenses related to those pre-existing conditions--at least not right away.
Nearly all the plans surveyed had waiting periods of between six months and a
year, during which the insurers would not cover care for prior medical
problems.
The plans also came with high cost-sharing; that is,
beneficiaries were required to pay a sizeable portion of the bill--say, 20
percent--straight out of their pockets every time they received medical
service. And, in many cases, the policies had lifetime benefit limits of a
million dollars--which is not that hard to hit if you have the kind of serious
medical condition that would land you in a high-risk pool in the first place.
To put this in more practical terms, I contacted Karen
Pollitz, a research professor at the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute
who has done some of the most detailed studies anywhere on high-risk pools and
the individual market. Specifically, I asked her to consider what McCain’s plan
would--hypothetically--do for the person who has given him the most political
grief lately: Elizabeth Edwards.
It turns out that North
Carolina, where Edwards lives, doesn’t actually have
a high-risk pool in operation right now. (It hopes
to launch one next year.) But neighboring South Carolina does. Pollitz was able to track down published figures with the rates the South Carolina pool would charge a 50-year-old man. (Edwards, a 57-year-old woman, would actually pay more.) And according to those figures,
Edwards’ most cost-effective option would be to choose a plan that had monthly
premiums of $867 for six months, followed by $693 every month thereafter.
That plan comes with a $1,500 deductible; in other words,
every year Edwards would have to pay $1,500 in medical bills before the
insurance kicked in. After that, she’d have to deal with the cost-sharing until
she had spent another $3,500 out of her pocket.
If you do the math, you’ll see that means Edwards would end
up paying more than $14,000 a year in insurance and out-of-pocket medical
expenses. (At least for now. The rates go up in July.)
But wait--there’s the small matter of her cancer treatment
during those first six months, which South
Carolina’s pool, like the rest, wouldn’t cover at
all. (And, no, those expenses wouldn’t count towards the deductible or
out-of-pocket limits, either.) Given the high cost of cancer care--some drugs
cost $10,000
a month--Pollitz says that her expenses could easily reach $100,000, although it'd be less if Edwards is no longer getting intensive, cutting-edge
treatment.
Edwards, who is wealthy, can afford to pay those bills. But
most cancer patients can’t, and as Pollitz notes, “If you have cancer, if you
have a tumor growing in you, you can’t just let it grow for six to twelve
months while you wait for the pre-existing waiting period to run out.”
The result is that a lot of people with medical problems
will end up deciding to forgo insurance altogether, figuring that the insurance
will make it harder--not easier--to pay their bills. And those people will
almost certainly do what most people without insurance do: Pay out of pocket
until they're broke or cut back on their own medical care to save money, even
though it could mean worse medical problems (and even higher bills) down the
road.
In
fairness, one of the reasons these insurance arrangements charge so much
money for coverage is that they are serving a population of people with
exceptionally high medical bills--i.e., the people who are “high risk.” And
states have not traditionally devoted enough money to subsidize them.
McCain has promised he wouldn’t let that happen--that he’s
determined to make sure the insurance is affordable for everybody. But, as many
experts have noted,
his budget promises are wildly unrealistic: He’s vowed to reduce the deficit,
and yet, by all accounts, he’s promised far more in tax cuts than he might
possibly generate in accompanying spending reductions. If McCain’s promises to
be fiscally responsible are so transparently false, why take promises about his
health care initiative on faith--particularly if he’s promising to do something
states have tried and repeatedly failed to do on their own already?
Come to think of it, why should we even believe McCain takes
this issue seriously? His Democratic counterparts, Hillary Clinton and Barack
Obama, issued detailed policy proposals more than six months ago--with pages of
analysis and explanation, right down to the budget dollars. Those details were
a sign of commitment and, on a more practical level, their constant hyping of
them represent an investment of political capital.
By contrast, even today’s announcement from the McCain
campaign--which was supposed to help fill in the many blanks left before--came
with only minimal detail and supporting evidence. The actual proposals are
still vague, consisting mostly of bland vows to "work with governors"
and make sure premiums for people with pre-existing conditions are
"reasonable." And while health care is the campaign’s focus this
week, it’s never occupied the place in his agenda that it does in the
Democrats’.
In a sense, this isn’t surprising. Earlier this year, when I first wrote about the basics of McCain’s health care vision,
I asked his economics adviser, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, whether the McCain plan had
the same ambition as the Democratic candidates’ plans. Holtz-Eakin, who has a
reputation as a straight shooter, gave me a forthright answer: No. “We are not
under the illusion that it will get universal coverage,” he said. And that was
pretty much the line the campaign seemed to be taking: They might not be
covering everybody, but they were helping some people--and doing so in a manner
they found preferable to liberal alternatives, which necessarily required the
government to become more involved in the deliver of health insurance. It
wasn't my view of the world--I think those liberal alternatives have been shown
to work very well--but it was an honest and intellectually consistent one.
But with McCain’s vow that “we’re not leaving anybody
behind” and the promotion of this “Guaranteed Access Plan,” it seems they’re
not so ready to concede ambition after all. Maybe it’s the sting of Edwards’
attacks, which have gotten
a lot of media attention. Maybe it’s the poll numbers suggesting that
the public thinks health care is major voting issue. Or maybe it’s the fact
that McCain, who has always struck me as more decent than most politicians, has
genuinely reflected upon the plight of the medically uninsurable.
Whatever the reason, now McCain is talking like he wants to
help everybody. Of course, he isn’t ready to give up his market-oriented
principles on health insurance; he doesn’t realize that, by its very nature,
private insurance operating in a regulatory vacuum is incapable of taking care
of the people who need medical attention the most. And that’s why, at the end
of the day, his plan for expanding coverage is every bit as inadequate as the
critics have said all along.
Jonathan
Cohn is a senior editor at The New Republic. He is also a senior fellow at Demos and
the author of Sick: The
Untold Story of America’s Health Care Crisis--and the People Who Pay the Price.