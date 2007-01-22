PURELY ACADEMIC

Reading the Iraq issue provided a sense of what is going on there("Iraq: What Next?" November 2). It also provided a sense of thenotions held by a few upper-middle-class people who earn theirliving thinking and writing in comfortable neighborhoods inWashington, D.C.; Princeton; Cambridge; Palo Alto; and othernon-war zones in the United States where water, food, rule of law,and utilities are taken for granted. What one wonders after readingthe issue is, of the 16 views published, why the editors chose notto publish any perspectives by a) Iraqis--Sunni, Shia, or Kurd; b)American military personnel who served in Iraq; or c) anybody wholives and works in the neighboring countries. Wouldn't Iraqis andAmerican military personnel be in a position to test the viabilityof the ideas expressed in The New Republic by writers who havenegligible direct experience with the realities of this war? Whatyour magazine does is publish articles by people with fine academiccredentials who believe in the superiority of their thoughts andwho do not realize how limited they are by the combination of theirprivileged experiences, their inadequate knowledge of the regionand circumstances, and the influence of the safe cities in whichthey reside. The ability of author after author to reference theterminology of the region is impressive. Yet this capability amountsto a faux authority--kind of like someone who can weave into hislanguage references to musical terms but cannot play a melody. Bypublishing this issue, the editors conveyed the message that theonly important views are those of people who are like the editorsin professional background, temperament, and geographical comfort.Next time, dare to try the unconventional tack of asking Iraqis,American military personnel, and other affected people what theythink should be done. Moreover, it is striking that, in all theessays published, no author wrote a single sentence exploring whynone of the recommendations expressed have been put into action.What is the point of holding a dinner party in which you servedishes to which the guests are allergic? Finally, it is interestingto see the editors apologize for their espousal of the war, becausethis apology gives rise to the question: If reason alone (incontrast to reason coupled with the experience of people who areconfronting the realities directly) led the editors to a wrongconclusion, what basis is there to believe that, this time around,reason alone--from people far removed from the realities of thewar--will lead to the right conclusion?

sandeep puri

New York, New York