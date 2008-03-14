Meet The New Boss

At times of crisis, the system can be very efficient. Covering the place many years ago, I learned that a one-vote margin in the Assembly or Senate was a close vote, and a two-vote margin was a landslide.

So tight is the control of the speaker of the Assembly and the majority leader of the Senate that when a nasty bill absolutely has to pass--usually one involving tax increases or budget cuts or both--the party leaders engineer exactly who has to vote "yes" and who gets to vote "no."

Electorally vulnerable legislators are let off the hook to vote against the abomination. Safe members are required to push it through. The preferred margin is always two votes. That lets as many people as possible avoid a controversial stand while also guaranteeing that no single vote can ever be described in the next campaign as having been decisive.

But Albany has always been immune to altering its rhythms, and that's why Spitzer's drive, impatience, sometimes even his obnoxiousness, excited many people.

Alexander B. Grannis, who came to the Assembly in 1975 and left last year to become Spitzer's environmental commissioner, captured the dejection felt by so many Spitzer partisans.

"He was a bright, combative man, and that's what the public expected of him," Grannis said. "Here was a guy willing to go into battle, take the gloves off and fight for what he believes in. You don't run into that very often." And then the fighter joined the Emperors Club.

Many who had bitter tangles Spitzer, particularly Joe Bruno, the Republican state Senate leader, are overjoyed to have a friendlier governor, which makes reformers nervous.

But state Sen. Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat who worked closely with Paterson when the latter was the Democratic Senate leader, argues that a toughness lies below Paterson's graciousness.

He notes that Paterson saw the previous Democratic Senate leader as too willing to play ball with Republicans and organized a rebellion against him. "In Albany, you know how rare a successful coup is," Schneiderman said. Paterson, he added, "has a record of taking progressive positions, but doing it in a smart way, and picking his fights."

Spitzer turned Albany upside down. Paterson will try to change it from the inside out. New Yorkers may welcome a governor who is less adventurous, at least in certain respects.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.