Barack Vs. The Banks

How much the banks actually influenced the specifics is not clear, since these kind of discussions take place away from the public and the press. But there is no mystery about the banks’ influence on how the Federal Accounting Standards Board (FASB) evaluated assets and liabilities. The American Bankers Association, along with individual banks, successfully lobbied Congress and the FASB to alter its “mark-to-market” rules to allow banks to estimate the value of their assets not on what they would bring in the present market, but on what they might bring in a recovery. And they succeeded. At least one part of one part of the administration does seem ready to fight back if the banks disguise their potential losses in order to qualify for TARP funds: In an interview with the Financial Times, TARP's inspector general Neil Barofsky said he was on the lookout for banks that “cooked” their books “to try to get money.”

Of course, it could be that the banks are in pretty good shape. And, even if they are in trouble, nationalization may be altogether the wrong policy for the Obama administration to adopt, possibly precipitating widespread bank failures. But the determination of what policy to adopt has become hopelessly compromised by the banks’ attempt to predetermine the outcome of the debate--becoming a question of power, not of policy.

Banks have also been trying to exert their power in the debate over executive compensation. In February, Congress, in response to intense public pressure, voted to limit the salaries of top executives from firms that receive government bailouts. Salaries were limited to $500,000 a year, and bonuses were to be restricted to a third of total income--provoking an outcry from the bankers and their lobby, the Financial Services Roundtable. Some banks are even trying to repay their bailout loans--and complaining vociferously about the repayment terms--in order to avoid the limits on executive salaries.

The Obama administration has since worked out a mechanism by which the banks could receive bailout money indirectly without being subject to the pay restrictions. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has denied the loophole, but other officials have contradicted him. It’s not clear exactly what is going on, but it seems very possible that the bankers have again forced the government to back down.

The banks are also playing a power game in the administration’s auto recovery plan. The administration has given Chrysler until May 1 to make a deal with Fiat that would allow it to avoid bankruptcy. As a condition of that deal, Chrysler has to obtain concessions from unions, Fiat, and its bank lenders. It has been successful with the first two, but the banks to which Chrysler owes over $6.8 billion are refusing to exchange their debt for common stock. These banks, which include among them JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley, are the same banks that received $700 billion directly in taxpayer bailout funds in the last six months and many billions more indirectly from government-funded payments to them from AIG. Yet the Obama administration has had no luck in trying to pressure the banks to agree to a deal that it believes could save hundreds of thousands of jobs.