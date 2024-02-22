The poem has been written by a sixty-one-year-old American poet of the homely, deceptively homely, Robert Frost type who teaches at Wordsmith College in New Wye, Appalachia; his name is John Shade, his wife is called Sybil, nee Irondell or Swallow; his parents were ornithologists; he and his wife had a fat, plain daughter, Hazel, who killed herself young by drowning in a lake near the campus. Shade’s academic “field” is Pope, and his poem. Pale Fire, is in Pope’s heroic measure; in content, it is closer to Wordsworthian pastures--rambling, autobiographical, full of childhood memories, gleanings from Nature, interrogations of the universe: a kind of American Prelude. The commentator is Shade’s colleague, a refugee professor from Zembla, a mythical country north of Russia. His name is Charles Kinbote; he lives next door to Shade in a house he has rented from Judge Goldsworth, of the law faculty, absent on sabbatical leave. (If, as the commentator points out, you recombine the syllables of “Wordsmith” and “Goldsworth,” you get Goldsmith and Wordsworth, two masters of the heroic couplet.) At the moment of writing, Kinbote has fled Appalachia and is living in a log cabin in a motor court at Cedarn in the Southwest; Shade has been murdered, fortuitously, by a killer calling himself Jack Grey, and Kinbote, with the widow’s permission, has taken his manuscript to edit in hiding, far from the machinations of two rival Shadians on the faculty. Kinbote, known on the campus as the Great Beaver, is a bearded vegetarian pederast, who has had bad luck with his youthful “ping-pong partners”; a lonely philologue and long-standing admirer of the poet (he has translated him into Zemblan), he has the unfortunate habit of “dropping in” on the Shades, spying on them (they don’t draw theirs) with binoculars from a post at a window or in the shrubbery; jealous of Mrs. Shade, he is always available for a game of chess or a “good ramble” with the tolerant poet, whom he tirelessly entertains with his Zemblan reminiscences. “I don’t see how John and Sybil can stand you,” a faculty wife hisses at him in the grocery store. “What’s more, you are insane.”

That is the plot’s ground floor. Then comes the piano nobile. Kinbote believes that he has inspired his friend with his tales of his native Zembla, of its exiled king, Charles the Beloved, and the Revolution that started in the Glass Works; indeed, he has convinced himself that the poem is his poem - the occupational mania of commentators--and cannot be properly understood without his gloss, which narrates Zemblan events paralleling the poet’s composition. What at once irresistibly peeps out from Kinbote’s notes is that he himself is none other than Charles the Beloved, disguised in a beaver as an academic; he escaped from Zembla in a motor boat and flew to America after a short stay on the Cote d’Azur; an American sympathizer, a trustee of Wordsmith, Mrs. Sylvia O’Donnell, has found him a post on the language faculty. His colleagues (read “mortal enemies”) include--besides burly Professor Hurley, head of the department and an adherent of “engazhay” literature--Professor C, a literary Freudian and owner of an ultra-modern villa, a certain Professor Pnin, and an instructor, Mr. Gerald Emerald, a young man in a bow tie and green velvet jacket. Meanwhile the Shadows, the Secret Police of Zembla, have hired a gunman, Jakob Gradus, alias Jacques d’Argus, alias Jacques Degre, alias Jack Grey, to do away with the royal exile. Gradus’ slow descent on Wordsmith synchronizes, move by move, with Shade’s composition of Pale Fire; the thug, wearing a brown suit, a trilby, and carrying a Browning, alights on the campus the day the poem is finished. In the library he converges with Mr. Gerald Emerald, who obligingly gives him a lift to Professor Kinbote’s house. There, firing at the king, he kills the poet; when the police take him, he masks his real purpose and identity by claiming to be a lunatic escaped from a local asylum.

This second story, the piano nobile, is the “real” story as it appears to Kinbote of the events leading to the poet’s death. But the real, real story, the story underneath, has been transpiring gradually, by degrees, to the reader. Kinbote is mad. He is a harmless refugee pedant named Botkin who teaches in the Russian department and who fancies himself to be the exiled king of Zembla. This delusion, which he supposes to be his secret, is known to the poet, who pities him, and to the campus at large, which does not--the insensate woman in the grocery store was expressing the general opinion. The killer is just what he claims to be--Jack Grey, an escaped criminal lunatic, who has been sent to the State Asylum for the Insane by, precisely. Judge Goldsworth, Botkin’s landlord. It is Judge Goldsworth that the madman intended to murder, not Botkin, alias Kinbote, alias Charles the Beloved; the slain poet was the victim of a case of double mistaken identity (his poem too is murdered by its editor, who mistakes it for something else). The clue to Gradus-Grey, moreover, was in Botkin’s hands when, early in the narrative, he leafed through a sentimenta album kept by the judge containing photographs of the killers he had sent to prison or condemned to death: “ . . . a strangler’s quite ordinary-looking hands, a self-made widow, the close-set merciless eyes of a homicidal maniac (somewhat resembling, I admit, the late Jacques d’Argus), a bright little parricide aged seven. . . .” He got, as it were, a preview of the coming film--a frequent occurrence in this kind of case. Projected onto Zembla, in fact, are the daily events of the campus. Gradus’ boss, Uzumrudov, one of the higher Shadows, met on the Riviera in a green velvet jacket is slowly recognized to be “little Mr. Anon.,” alias Gerald Emerald, alias Reginald Emerald, a teacher of freshman English, who has made advances to (read in reverse “had advances made to him by”) Professor Botkin, and who is also the author of a rude anonymous note suggesting that Professor Botkin has halitosis. The paranoid political structure called Zembla in Botkin’s exiled fantasy--with its Extremist government and secret agents--is a transliteration of a pederast’s persecution complex, complicated by the “normal” conspiracy-mania of a faculty common room.