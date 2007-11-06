The established link between tyranny and terror means that
Saudi Arabia’s internal political situation should be cause for much greater
alarm. The country is among the world’s most undemocratic, according to every
respected independent assessment. Freedom House
the Saudi regime as one of the seventeen most repressive governments in the
world. There is no “opposition” to speak of--political parties of any kind are
banned. Human rights activists, and anyone else who publicly criticizes the
regime, are routinely jailed, barred from foreign travel, and blacklisted in
the press. Meanwhile, the notorious mutaww’in, or morality police, have broad
discretion to harass anyone not meeting arbitrary standards of propriety. In
one particularly tragic incident, the mutaww’in prevented rescuers from saving
fifteen girls trapped in a burning school, because the students weren’t wearing
their headscarves. The introduction to a recent Amnesty International report states bluntly that “fear
and secrecy permeate every aspect of the state in Saudi Arabia.” It is a
consistent, unambiguous picture drawn by nearly all international observers. Furthermore,
most empirical studies show that it is political repression--not poverty or
unemployment--that is most responsible for generating terrorism. In fact, many
of those who have turned to extremism, including most of the 9/11 hijackers, have
been relatively well-educated, and middle or upper-middle class
That is not to say that there have been zero positive steps recently.
The king has promised a huge increase in education spending and begun a review
of textbooks to address concerns of fostering intolerance and extremism. And
notably, the government recently announced a judicial reform plan which
includes $2 billion for training judges and building new courts, as well as
provisions for separate family, commercial, and criminal courts, and an appeals
process. Perhaps most importantly, the reforms will create a Supreme Court which
will be more independent from the religious establishment than its predecessor,
the Supreme Judicial Council. The new Court will be staffed by the king rather
than by ultraconservative clerics, and it may provide the first opportunity for
reform-minded elites to influence the judiciary.
Despite these reforms, Saudi Arabia remains an absolute
monarchy, in which the king is the highest judicial authority, able to rule by
decree. Officially, the Koran is the Saudi constitution. A code of laws known
as the “Basic Law” governs issues not discussed in the Koran, but its authority
is subordinate to the monarchy and the religious establishment.
Other much-heralded reforms have been underwhelming. Even
the 2005 municipal elections, lauded by the United States as a major step, saw
little voter interest in an election for local councils with no real power. The
move was a cosmetic gesture, meant to appease liberals and ease pressure for
change. This is not a new story in the Middle East, where regimes have become
increasingly adept at using piecemeal “reforms” to distract the international
community and deflect citizen demands.
Yet policymakers should not mistake the difficulty of reform
for the intractability of autocracy; America can leverage its support to shape
Arab regimes’ decisions on democratization. This is particularly true for the
ruling al-Saud family, which is intimately tied to the U.S. and dependent on
its military backing. The arms deal presents an opportunity for Washington to
exert influence in Riyadh. This opening should be seized to push the Saudis
along the path of reform, the only path that will lead to long-term security.