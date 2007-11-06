Saudi Arabia will only become a true ally to the U.S. in the war on terror through political reform.

On October 19, in a letter to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, President Bush declared, “I hereby certify that Saudi Arabia is cooperating with efforts to combat international terrorism and that the proposed assistance will help facilitate that effort.” U.S. law requires this step to allow previously appropriated financial assistance to be delivered to Riyadh . But the President’s certification comes amid debate over a much more consequential form of assistance to Saudi Arabia --a deal to sell $20 billion worth of arms to the kingdom and other Gulf states over ten years. First proposed in July and currently pending further action by the White House, the terms have met opposition in Congress, where concerns about the real level of Saudi commitment to fighting terrorism remain. A letter by Representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY), signed by a bipartisan group of 114 members of Congress, argues, “Saudi Arabia has not behaved like an ally of the United States. They have exported fighters and suicide bombers to the war in Iraq. They have provided funding for terrorist activities throughout the world.”

But this, and most other recent criticisms of Saudi Arabia, omits what may be the most troubling aspect of the country’s behavior and the most threatening to long-term U.S. interests: The appalling state of human rights and the lack of meaningful political reform in the kingdom. The problem is not that the Saudi regime directly encourages terrorist activity, as Weiner's letter suggests, but rather that the political situation in the country provides the conditions that spur disenchanted Saudis to violence. Surprisingly few U.S. politicians--and none of the leading presidential candidates--have raised this concern in response to the arms deal, even though Saudi repression isn't exactly a secret.

Empirical studies increasingly point to the lack of democracy as a key cause of terrorism. Drawing on the findings of their important 2003 study of terrorist attacks, Princeton's Alan Krueger and Czech scholar Jitka Malecková noted that “the only variable that was consistently associated with the number of terrorists was the Freedom House index of political rights and civil liberties.” Their conclusion is a troubling one, particularly in a region where our closest allies in the war on terror are among the most repressive: “Countries with more freedom were less likely to be the birthplace of international terrorists.” In a 2006 paper, Harvard University’s Alberto Abadie uses a different data set of terrorist incidents, but confirms Krueger and Jitka Malecková’s findings, observing that “lack of political freedom is shown to explain terrorism … Over most of the range of the political right index, lower levels of political rights are associated with higher levels of terrorism.”

The data strongly supports what has long been an intuitive argument--when legitimate avenues for expressing grievances and influencing policy are unavailable, people are more likely to resort to radicalism and political violence. In this context, it is hardly surprising that Saudi Arabia has been a main source of international terrorism--not only were 15 of the 19 September 11 hijackers Saudi, but, according to various reports, more suicide bombers and foreign fighters in Iraq are from Saudi Arabia than from any other country. The kingdom, a font of Wahhabi ideology and dominated by retrograde clerics, produces so many radicals that the regime has long followed a policy of funding militants to fight abroad rather than face their wrath at home. This practice dates to the early 1980s, when the royal family began issuing visas and providing other support to citizens willing to fight in Afghanistan, a strategy that diverted extremists away from the Arabian Peninsula.