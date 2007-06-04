Astar had just been born when, a day after the May 15 Republicanpresidential debate in South Carolina, I met Texas RepresentativeRon Paul for lunch on Capitol Hill. The meeting had been scheduledfor several days; but, as luck would have it, the previous nightPaul had gone from an oddball obscurity to a major sensation in thepolitical world when, answering a question about September 11, heseemed to suggest that the attacks were justified by an aggressiveU.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. "They attack us becausewe've been over there. We've been bombing Iraq for ten years," Paulexplained. The ever-macho Rudy Giuliani was quick to pounce."That's an extraordinary statement," he marveled. "And I would askthe congressman to withdraw that comment and tell us that he didn'treally mean that." The crowd roared its approval. A previouslyflagging Giuliani suddenly enjoyed his best moment of the race.

But it was also, oddly enough, Paul's best moment. The response tohis comments was fast and furious: Angry Republicans, including theparty chairman in Michigan, former Senate candidate Michael Steele,and unnamed South Carolina sources cited on Fox News, called forhis exclusion from future debates. Sean Hannity couldn't wait tobully Paul in a post-debate interview. John McCain even added aline to his stump speech bashing him. But the outrage wasinstructive: Suddenly, Republicans were taking seriously a quirky71-year-old Texas libertarian whose national support has hovered inthe zero-percent range.

Nor was the attention all negative. Far from it. Paul won severalinstant polls on the debate, including one at the conservativeNewsmax.com and a Fox News text-message poll. Incredibly, Paul'sname began beating out "Paris Hilton" as the number-one query onthe popular blog-searching website Technorati. (Granted, it'spossible that Paul's fervent supporters are manipulating suchonline metrics.) The incident prompted a feisty exchange among theladies of ABC's "The View," of all places. And, to top it off,within a day of the debate, Paul's campaign had raised$100,000--about one-sixth of his entire haul for the first threemonths of 2007. Paul's spokesman says the campaign headquarters hasbeen "inundated with phone calls" ever since-- 80 percent of themsupportive.

When Paul ambled through the door of a cheap Mexican joint onCapitol Hill last Wednesday, he hardly looked like a freshly mintedcelebrity. His slight frame, elfin face, and reserved personasuggest the doctor he used to be, not a politician. But Paul turnedheads all the same. As he approached his table, a man seated nearbyextended his hand with a broad smile and a hearty"congratulations." Paul explained that he had received a similarreception among his colleagues in the House. "I've had probably tenpeople come up to me and compliment me--including people I thoughtwere war hawks," he said. "It was a tremendous boost to thecampaign."