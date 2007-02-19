IN THIS AGE CRAMMED WITH STATISTICS, one tauntingly important item is missing, and always will be. How many people on the face of the earth spend their lives spying—professionally—on other people? The media continually serve up lashings of stuff about secretagents and security personnel. Sometimes it seems that almost half the global population spies on the other half, with a remnant reserved to spy on the spies. Of course there have always been spies, but the growth in electronic means of spying, in doomsday weaponry, in the hovering sense that the whole planet may be made to conform to one set of principles (whatever they are), and that espionage helps one set or another— all these matters make spyinga constant in the back of the head.

Two new German films bring it to the forefront. It is mere coincidence that they arrive together, but they make an excellent pair—not only because of their subject but because of their quality as films. Both of them are about the Stasi, the secret police force of the German Democratic Republic. (Stasi is an abbreviation for Staatssicherheit, State Security.) Its chief job was to sniff out dissidents, spy on them to gather evidence, and then deal with them.

One of the films is a documentary, thoughtfully made. The title is The Decomposition of the Soul, and florid though that may sound, it is exact. Nina Toussaint and Massimo Iannetta, the directors, keep their film entirely within the buildings of Hohenschonhausen in East Berlin, which was the Stasi jail and interrogation center. Theplace is now completely deserted, but the directors make its blank walls and steel doors and antiseptic office furniture redolent with what happened there.

The subject is not torture in the Nazi way. (Some physical torture is mentioned, but it is not the center.) Two people, a man and a woman who may not even know each other, who had been Stasiprisoners in this place some forty years earlier—the film was made in 2002—take us on a tour. The film treats them separately, and each explains in simple yet seasoned terms what happened to him orher, as they show us their cells and the various offices where they were questioned. The passage of time has provided them with at least a mask of philosophical consideration.