How the rich rolled Barack Obama.

During a Democratic primary debate back in April, ABC News anchor Charlie Gibson took a brief respite from haranguing Barack Obama about his hatred for America to harangue him about his plan to increase the tax rate on capital gains. Gibson insisted that "one hundred million people in this country own stock and would be affected." He further declared, "History shows that, when you drop the capital gains tax, the revenues go up." Obama meekly insisted that he didn't really plan to raise the capital gains tax very much. And, indeed, he doesn't, proposing to raise the top rate to just 20 percent, or half his proposed level on ordinary income. You know how Warren Buffett has said he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary? Apparently, Obama isn't going to redress that.

Not that I can entirely blame him. The tax preference for capital gains is one of the most sacrosanct giveaways in the federal budget, zealously defended by a fearsome lobby. It's ethanol for millionaires. The only difference is that, when candidates come out against the ethanol subsidy, the news media gives them a pat on the head. If, on the other hand, you suggest trimming back the capital gains subsidy, the Charlie Gibsons of the world bite your head off.

One sustaining myth for the capital gains break is that it's a tax on the middle class. In fact, 60 percent of capital gains income goes to the .02 percent of Americans who earn more than $1 million a year. Yes, 100 million Americans own stock, but most of them have very little, and what little they have is mostly in pension plans that don't pay capital gains taxes anyway. In 2005, less than 14 million taxpayers had any capital gains at all.

More maddening is the constantly repeated claim that cutting capital gains tax rates makes revenue rise. Yes, capital gains revenues are higher than they were in 2003, when Republicans last cut the top rate to 15 percent. But they're still lower than they were in 2000, the last business cycle peak, when the rate was 20 percent.