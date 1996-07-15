Welcome to the Olympic Village

I ask Allen the question that's been on my mind: whether Atlanta's history of race relations can instruct other cities, for better or worse. In the books and articles on Atlanta there have generally been two themes. The first is a positive look, emphasizing the city's "too busy to hate" image and touting Atlanta as a model of race relations. The other view, which might be called "too busy to care," touts Atlanta as a fraud, basically a segregated, poor city with a patina of bonhomie but hardly in a position to lecture the rest of the country.

Allen is basically an optimist, preferring in his book to accentuate the glass-is-half-full side of the city's history. At the end of World War II, Atlanta and Birmingham were roughly the same size, competing for primacy in the region. Birmingham, whose steel mills were run by absentee landlords, fell into the hands of Bull Connor and other violent repressors of black aspirations. Atlanta, by contrast, had a series of mayors and corporate chieftains and an enlightened black leadership that got the city through the civil rights era without the bloodletting that befell other cities. "Time and again during the last century," Allen writes, "Atlanta took the right fork in the road."

History, the optimistic version goes, conspired to make Atlanta succeed. Prominent black universities and a wealthy black bourgeoisie produced an African American leadership to be reckoned with. When the white primary was abolished in 1944, blacks in the city became effectively franchised, and their votes became pivotal for Mayor Hartsfield, who owed several of his elections to black support. Accordingly, then, he was more responsive to black demands than other mayors in the South. In the late 1940s, he integrated the police force after black protests in which appeals to pragmatism were more prevalent than fairness. "NEGRO POLICE WILL AID IN LAW AND ORDER" said one NAACP banner at the time. Hartsfield conceded, albeit in token numbers and with the indignity of compelling the black recruits to suit up at a YMCA rather than with the rest of the force. Still, their mere presence in the South was impressive. That they made the same money as their white counterparts was extraordinary. In the 1950s, Hartsfield helped carry out the desegregation of some public facilities. The city's golf courses were desegregated slyly. Hartsfield, a boisterous showman, asked TV cameras to come down to the city's premier course, Bobby Jones (named for the fairway legend), and tape the golfers. The blacks, though, weren't there, and the cameras packed up. Meanwhile, across town, the black players, after an agreement with Hartsfield, took their swings on another course. Later they began to play at Bobby Jones, too. Whites dubbed Hartsfield's golf move "Pearl Harbor," but it worked. The city's swift response to the bombing in 1958 of the Temple, the city's most prominent synagogue, earned praise from President Eisenhower, and the editorial denouncing the bombing by the Constitution's editor Ralph McGill won him the Pulitzer Prize. In 1961, President Kennedy urged Americans to "look closely at what Atlanta has done" in desegregating its schools. In 1963, Ivan Allen was the only Southern mayor to endorse Kennedy's civil rights bill, the forerunner of the Civil Rights Act. A brilliant set of black leaders such as Julian Bond, John Lewis and King led the way. When King won the Nobel Prize in 1964, the city held an integrated dinner in his honor. Ticket sales were spurred by Robert Woodruff, the head of Coca-Cola, who did much to foster progressive race relations in the city. After all, with an increasingly global market, Coke could ill afford to have its image tarnished. Other advances came by accident. The Chamber of Commerce was integrated when a local contractor, Herman Russell, was sent a routine application to join. He did, and no one kicked him out for fear of embarrassment. Today, he's one of Atlanta's most prominent businessmen. "We're building, as you know, a new South, a greater South," Martin Luther King told a 1965 audience in Philadelphia. "And in a real sense, Atlanta is one of the brightest and most promising spots of that new South."