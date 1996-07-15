Welcome to the Olympic Village

I came back to Atlanta to try to see what had changed since I left in late 1992, to wonder anew about this city and what it can, and cannot, teach the rest of us. I confess to being soft on the place, perhaps because of what it meant to me. Having gone to college fifteen miles from my home in New Jersey, Atlanta was my India, my modest venture to a different culture. I liked its sublime aspects. Yes, its barren Sunbelt downtown, a crazy quilt of skyscrapers and empty lots, holds little allure--a fact to which millions of visiting conventioneers will readily attest. But Atlanta's leafy neighborhoods are another story. Nowhere near an ocean or a river, Atlanta is set amid a forest. When showing visitors around, I'd show them the wraparound porches and dogwoods instead of the cold planning of John Portman, the architect who devised the now infamous giant atriums you see in hotels and offices. I missed the ethnicity I had known in the Northeast. In Atlanta proper, just 13,000 of the 394,000 residents of the city are foreign-born. True, in the suburbs--the metro area has 3.4 million residents--mosques and taquerias are springing up, the new Miss Atlanta is a Korean-American, and the head of Coca-Cola is Cuban-born. Still, I liked Atlanta's common black-white Southern culture. At cafeteria-style restaurants like Thelma's or Burton's grill, run for many years by a preacher, Deacon Burton, there's a comfortable mixing found less often in the North. Over heaping plates of fried chicken and greens, you'd see black cops and white businessmen happily digging in. I liked Atlanta's Junior League-types. Never before had I attended a party where no less than three women were named Ginger. Even the thirty-two streets named Peachtree held an odd appeal for me.

How has the city changed since the Olympics? The frenzy had already begun when I lived in Atlanta. I remember the September morning in 1990 when the city was chosen. The city's bid was, Atlanta-style, the result of one ambitious sales job. Billy Payne, a suburban lawyer and former University of Georgia football star, sold the idea to city fathers. And they in turn sold it to the world. When International Olympic Committee officials visited Atlanta they found a city already decked out in Olympic flags. IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch, an avid weightlifter, was treated to a Nautilus machine in his hotel suite. Computer whizzes at Georgia Tech came up with a magic carpet ride that virtually "flew" the delegates through the city. Then Mayor Andrew Young, the former United Nations ambassador, parlayed his influence. He lured the swing bloc of Third World delegates, selling the city not only in terms of logistics--good phones, big airport and so on--but also as a racial statement. In one case Young hit up a delegate from Senegal who he had, years earlier, gotten an appointment to the Hague. The favor, it seems, was returned. When the city got the games the local paper, in one of its many commemorative editions, ran the front-page headline: "WORLD-CLASS!"

The desire to be taken seriously not just as a regional transportation hub but as an international city has long been an obsession here. In 1895, the Cotton States and International Exposition marked Atlanta's rebirth after the Civil War. Henry Grady, the editor of the Atlanta Constitution, used the forum to promulgate the term "New South." He hailed Atlantans for raising a "brave and beautiful city." That would have come as news to the city's blacks. Still, at the time of the exposition, the Constitution proclaimed: "We thoroughly and fervently hope that the Atlanta exposition would finally and forever put an end to the current misrepresentation of the South and the southern people." The same words could be written today.

The Olympics have brought about a sizable, but not complete, transformation of downtown Atlanta. It wasn't as if I didn't recognize the place. Still, the changes are substantial. There are the imposing new venues like the Olympic Stadium, where track and field events will be held, and the Natatorium, open on two sides, which will allow fans and cameras to gaze at divers and the city's burgeoning skyline simultaneously. Banners line the streets. New roads have sprung up. Gone is the once-laughable highway controversy in which the oh-so-saintly Jimmy Carter was at odds with neighborhood activists over a road leading to his presidential library. "Freedom Parkway," it's called. And, of course, the hyper-consumerism that is the modern Olympics is on display. You can buy a $15 doll of Izzy, the games' ugly mascot, which is not even an animal but a blue computer "morph." Saks Fifth Avenue is offering a $340,000 set of jewel-encrusted Olympic pins. Corporate pavilions have been erected in the new Centennial Park, the most prominent being, naturally, Coca-Cola's Olympic City, a mini-amusement park in which you can, through virtual reality, practice your jump shot against Grant Hill. At the park's center is a 165-foot statue of Coke's contour bottle.

I toured the city with Rick Allen, author of Atlanta Rising, one of several new books about Atlanta. It's a great read, by far the most concise and worthwhile for someone who doesn't want to slog through competing tomes that run upwards of 400 pages. A tall, preppy blonde who looks younger than his late 40s, Allen participates in a local version of "The McLaughlin Group," known as "The Georgia Gang." I sit in on the show's taping in which, of course, the first topic is the Olympics and whether Atlanta will be ready. This much has not changed. For six years, the city has been like a family holding a wedding at home, nervous that the band won't show and Uncle Jack will hit the Jim Beam. The idea of being embarrassed by logistical screwups scares this city. After all, it is not offering a glamorous backdrop a la Barcelona. Its greatest asset is its efficiency.

As Allen and I tour the changing neighborhoods, the venues do look pretty impressive. What's more startling is the way one is forever bumping into modern American history, the way one stumbles across great art in Florence. We drive down "Sweet Auburn" and happen upon Reverend Joseph Lowery, the head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (sclc). This former King ally now heads King's organization, and on a hot June day--Atlanta style--he is on the street doing a photo-op, posing with a giant check being donated to the sclc's fund for burned churches. What are you doing during the games, I ask Lowery. "Going to Barcelona," he jokes. Forever the activist, though, he's quick to complain about the dearth of black faces he sees in construction crews around town. Statistics tell a different story, though. Fully one third of Olympic construction monies are being doled out to minority firms. Later in the afternoon, we take drinks at a bar adjacent to the catering business once run by the mother of Vernon Jordan, the Atlanta lawyer who went on to become head of the Urban League and, more recently, Bill Clinton's best friend in Washington. Jordan's brother, Windsor, occasionally stops in. Joining us at the table is Tom Watson Brown, an attorney, and the great grandson of Tom Watson, the turn-of-the-century populist and demagogue. Munching chicken wings, the heir seems less ferocious than the ancestor.

I ask Allen the question that's been on my mind: whether Atlanta's history of race relations can instruct other cities, for better or worse. In the books and articles on Atlanta there have generally been two themes. The first is a positive look, emphasizing the city's "too busy to hate" image and touting Atlanta as a model of race relations. The other view, which might be called "too busy to care," touts Atlanta as a fraud, basically a segregated, poor city with a patina of bonhomie but hardly in a position to lecture the rest of the country.

Allen is basically an optimist, preferring in his book to accentuate the glass-is-half-full side of the city's history. At the end of World War II, Atlanta and Birmingham were roughly the same size, competing for primacy in the region. Birmingham, whose steel mills were run by absentee landlords, fell into the hands of Bull Connor and other violent repressors of black aspirations. Atlanta, by contrast, had a series of mayors and corporate chieftains and an enlightened black leadership that got the city through the civil rights era without the bloodletting that befell other cities. "Time and again during the last century," Allen writes, "Atlanta took the right fork in the road."