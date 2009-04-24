Forest Fighters

Energy exploration and mining are not new to Peru, which has been a leading producer of base and precious metals for centuries. But industry has traditionally been limited to the Andes region and the coast. This began to change in the late 1990s, when Fujimori opened up the Amazon to development. Now, with oil and mineral prices stagnant, observers say that the current government is sweetening deals by giving away more primary rain forest to keep the companies in the region. Not only does the influx of industry threaten to unleash vast amounts of stored carbon--deforestation in the Amazon releases more carbon-dioxide than the entire U.S. economy each year--but it may embroil the Amazon in a level of conflict not seen since Shining Path guerillas came down from the mountains in the 1970s.

The transformation of the Amazon can be seen in a frontier town like Satipo, which was a sleepy trading settlement just 15 years ago--the final electrified outpost before dense jungle swallowed up the lone dirt road going east through the mountains and into the Amazon. The only visitors were Ashaninka Indians who paddled upriver to work on Satipo's few plantations, or came to acquire the occasional tin cooking pot or swath of cloth. But today, the town is rife with modern hotels and Internet caf?s that service visiting field staff from oil and mining firms, as well as the occasional Korean and Japanese trader looking for deals on much-coveted mahogany.

Because the threat to the Amazonian tribal lands is also a threat to the global climate, the sell-off in Peru has prompted a surge of international preservation efforts. Johan Eliasch, a British sporting goods mogul, recently founded a new initiative to buy up and preserve threatened portions of Peru's rainforest, as well as fund sustainable development among the Indians. Indigenous-rights groups like Survival International, meanwhile, have launched a campaign to hold Lima accountable to international laws governing the protection of Amazonian Indian lands, including those areas inhabited by some of the planet's last "uncontacted" tribes, who eschew all interactions with outsiders.

But groups like Survival are finding it hard to crank out press releases fast enough to keep up with the concessions. Two weeks ago, Perupetro, Peru's state oil company, announced plans to auction off up to twelve new lots for oil and gas exploration in land inhabited by uncontacted tribes. "The concessions violate international law and the UN Declaration on Indigenous Peoples," says Stephen Corry, Survival's director. "And it could have catastrophic consequences for the environment and the Indians who live there--including extinction." According to reports by the Brazilian government's Indian Affairs Department, Peru's last remaining uncontacted tribes are already retreating east into Brazilian territory to escape contact with disease-bearing loggers and oil prospectors.

Still, the tribes in retreat are the minority. Most are girding for a fight and stepping up their protests. They are demanding that the government respect their rights and consult them before allowing developers onto their tribal lands. What's more, the Indians understand their fight is one with global stakes. This was made clear in a 2004 declaration issued by COICA, an umbrella organization representing the Amazon's indigenous associations. "We will fight together with our parents and children to take care of the forest," it read, "and save the life of the equator and of the entire world." So far, the government in Lima has given little indication that it takes such statements or the Indian protests seriously. But this may change as the concessions pile up, the pollution associated with oil and gas development spreads, and Indian resistance stiffens.