A decade ago it was scarcely imaginable that, by 1995, apartheid would be eliminated in South Africa and communism would be deposed in Eastern Europe, and that both of these things would happen peacefully. As a Hungarian said a year after the revolution, "Everything has become so strange. A year ago, the Communists ran the country. Today, you can't find a Communist anywhere." Nor would it have been easy to predict, in the United States, that the Republican Party would control both houses of Congress, that smoking would be banned on domestic flights, that recycling would be nearly everywhere, and that affirmative action would be under sharp attack, above all in California.

How can societies experience such dramatic reversals in such short periods? In his inventive and sometimes astonishing book, Timur Kuran offers an answer--one that bears not just on revolutionary movements, but also on feminism, conformity, cognitive dissonance, the moral majority, "outing" homosexuals, rationality, hate speech codes, Gorbachev, hippies and the caste system in India (all of which make prominent appearances in these pages). Kuran begins with a simple, even mundane point: social pressures can make people say that they want and believe something that they really don't want or believe. In a Communist regime, for example, almost everyone may talk about the enormous wisdom and virtue of the leaders of the Party, even though almost everyone thinks that the leaders are scoundrels and fools. In a small town in America, nearly everyone may attend and pray in church, even if many people are unsure whether they believe in God. The result of social pressures is to produce what Kuran calls "preference falsification," a phenomenon that occurs when you make an inaccurate public statement about your actual preferences (or beliefs). Falsified preferences might be described more simply, of course, as lies; but they are a distinctive, and distinctly interesting, kind of lies, with particular social implications.

The most powerful pressures can come from government, which may take your life or your property; but government is hardly the only source of preference falsification. The perceived opinions of others very much determine what people say and do, even in the most democratic of democracies. Thus Kuran emphasizes an important and often neglected fact: that private pressure can impair liberty, and obstacles to free speech and honest interchange often come from our fellow citizens. The desire to protect one's reputation, by declining to say things that other people think bizarre or offensive, is deeply rooted in human beings; and so Kuran finds a crucial distinction between a person's private preferences (what he actually wants) and his public preferences (what he says, in public, that he wants). Much of the interest of Kuran's book is owed to his insistence, unusual and refreshing among economists (of whom he is one), that people's choices, and even their desires, are not given and fixed, but are a function of social conditions, above all the pressures imposed by other people.