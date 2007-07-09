How the Web is not revolutionizing campaign politics

Hillary Clinton personally e-mailed me and several hundred thousand of her closest friends on Tuesday to let us know that her much-anticipated HillCam was up and running, granting us quickie glimpses of Hill and Bill as they shake hands, kiss babies, and snack their way across the great state of Iowa. Make no mistake: These aren't your run-of-the-mill, glossy, overproduced TV spots loosely rejiggered for the Web. Rather, the campaign assures us, they are "groundbreaking," "unvarnished," "exclusive behind-the-scenes" snapshots of the Clintons' most "spontaneous moments" on the trail together.

Which raises the question: How stupid does Team Hillary think we are?

Come on, guys. I know you want to warm up your gal's image. And I'll admit that she looks cute as a button in that sunshine-yellow top, sucking down soda at the Grinnell Dairy Queen. But don't ask me to believe that these adorable mini movies are any less contrived than an old-fashioned TV ad. Just because you have jittery camera work and zero production values doesn't make your offering "spontaneous." Cheaper, yes. But not spontaneous. It's not like the campaign is streaming real-time video of every burp, snort, and tickle fight Hill and Bill share on the trail. (Nor should they, I rush to add.) Like any run-of-the-mill ad, these videos are edited to convey a particular message. (In this case: Hillary is a warm and fuzzy people person.) Compounding the problem, you all couldn't stick to just the baby-kissing, grandpa-hugging snapshots-from-the-trail footage. Noooooo. You had to have your perky-voiced videographer toss the candidate an occasional softball ("How was talking to the firefighters?") in order to give her the chance for an occasion smatter of electoral pablum. ("You know I am so admiring of firefighters and what they do every single day...") I'm sorry, but these magic moments are only slightly less meticulously sculpted than Mitt Romney's hair.

Not that Team Hillary is the only, or even the most insulting, offender in this race's onslaught of phony Web authenticity. Big-name candidates from both parties are tripping all over themselves to convince voters that--through such interactive wonders as blogging, video Web chats, and text messaging--they are leading the crusade to jettison the phony, empty, misleading, overpackaged, sound-bite-driven politics of the past. Instead, as Republican not-quite-yet-official candidate Fred Thompson recently enthused on OpinionJournal.com: "Politics is now one big 24-hour news cycle, but we seem to spend less time than ever on real substance...What if someone harnessed the Internet and other technologies and insisted on talking about real issues in more depth than consultants would advise? What if they took risks with their race in hopes that the risks to our children could be reduced through building a mandate for good policy?"